Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam outraged by climate change, Hollywood PC culture
Fresh from winning an award from the Cairo International Film Festival, outspoken British-American director Terry Gilliam on Friday lambasted Donald Trump, urged more action on climate change and denounced political correctness in Hollywood.
Speaking in the Egyptian capital on his 79th birthday, the prolific filmmaker, known for cult classics including “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, took a shot at the US president.
Gilliam praised former top White House Russia expert Fiona Hill’s testimony in Thursday’s impeachment hearings against Trump.
“If anyone takes down Trump, it will be Fiona Hill,” he said in a briefing with reporters overlooking the Nile on the sidelines of the festival.
The director who was part of the culture-shaping comedy troupe Monty Python received a lifetime achievement award from the festival this week.
Addressing the dire impact of climate change, Gilliam insisted that the 2016 Paris climate accord had not gone far enough to combat environmental degradation.
“You got this planet and there’s no question that it is in big trouble. We already have passed the danger mark,” he said.
“We keep on spending billions to try to get to Mars and by that time this planet will look like Mars,” he added.
No stranger to controversy, Gilliam derided attempts to make films more socially inclusive, particularly with regards to gender and race.
“In Hollywood, there’s a lot of pressure if you’re going to have a transgender character, then you have to have a transgender actor — it’s ridiculous,” he told AFP.
“If you’re going to have a serial killer then you’ve got to have a serial killer actor who has killed many people? It’s illogical,” Gilliam added.
He referred to actress Zoe Saldana who was criticised for portraying legendary soul singer Nina Simone, saying she was “pilloried” for darkening her skin for the role.
“If I’m going to play an Italian on film I’ll darken my skin, I’ll try to look Mediterranean,” Gilliam said.
“This is such superficial nonsense”.
He went to say the #Metoo movement had not made him rethink his casting decisions.
Last year, Gilliam sparked a firestorm by saying ambitious actresses willingly “paid the price” of having sex with disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein.
He has since walked back from those comments, describing Weinsten on Friday as a “complete monster”, but said similar behaviour in the film industry was likely inevitable.
“Hollywood has always been and will probably continue to be about power, and power is always abused,” he told AFP.
The Cairo festival, which runs until November 29, was the first Arab film festival to sign the “5050×2020” Gender Parity Pledge launched last year at the Cannes Film Festival.
The pledge aims to promote gender equality in film-making after the Weinstein scandal.
Gilliam’s latest film, “The Man who killed Don Quixote”, stars heartthrob Adam Driver and took 17 years to complete.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump trashed for spreading lies and Russian propaganda during bonkers Fox & Friends interview
President Donald Trump called in to "Fox & Friends" to rant against the impeachment inquiry and spread more Russia-backed conspiracy theories.
The president called the show he frequently cites on Twitter for a wide-ranging, free-form interview to attack his enemies and spread misinformation, and confused and appalled social media users attempted to fact check some of his wild claims.
1. Crowdstrike is not Ukrainian
2. The NRCC hired Crowdstrike
3. There was no physical DNC server so it couldn’t be given to anybody
Americans bankrupted by health care costs: 4 questions answered
Medical bankruptcy has been a talking point for many Democratic candidates as they make their individual cases for health care reform. This begs a few questions about how widespread these bankruptcies are and what causes them.1. How big a problem is medical bankruptcy?
Medical bankruptcy, which refers to situations where individuals were forced into bankruptcy because of medical bills, loss of income due to sickness or accident, or both, is widespread in the U.S.
While the exact contribution of medical bills to the number of bankruptcies is difficult to determine, one important study prior to the Affordable Care Act found that medical debt was the single biggest contributor to bankruptcies for well over 60% of Americans.
Spewing conspiracy theories and rambling and ranting: Trump goes off the rails in Fox News interview
'Highest Levels' of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump
President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to "Fox & Friends" Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.
"They thought I was going to win and said 'how can we stop him?'" Trump said of Obama and his administration.
"You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.