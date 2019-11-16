More female Republicans will lose in 2020 as ‘misogynist’ Trump wages a ‘war on women’: Ex-GOP candidate

President Donald Trump’s actions will harm female Republicans at the ballot box in 2020, according to a former GOP counsel for the House Oversight Committee.

Sophia Nelson, who ran for Congress as a Republican, made her argument in The Daily Beast.

“Donald Trump has attacked so many women in so many ways for their looks, their age, or their position it can be hard to keep track,” Nelson wrote. “But the president took his attacks on strong, accomplished and independent women even further in his attacks on his own U.S. ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that ‘the former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news.’ That was in the now infamous phone call that led to the impeachment hearings that began this week, and Friday, in the middle of Yovanovitch’s testimony there, he tweeted that ‘everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.’”

“The real issue, though, goes beyond the attitude of President Grab Them By the P*ssy to the way the Republican party Trump leads has embraced his attitude toward women and his disrespect for them. The modern GOP is a party for white men, led by white men,” Nelson explained. “The party of family values has at its helm a misogynist who has been accused of sexual assault and even rape by a staggering number of women. Republicans barely seem to care, and Trump knows it. So he continues to walk his party and his country down the path of sexism, racism, bullying, and angry tirades on social media.”

Nelson explained how it will harm Republicans in the 2020 election.

“The problem, however, for Trump and the angry white men of the GOP is that they are destroying their election possibilities with each passing election cycle as more and more women run for office, win office, redraw congressional maps, and make policy. If the GOP continues on this course, it will lose more female members in 2020,” she predicted.

Nelson offered public counsel for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), as well as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

“My message to Stefiniak and Cheney, as well as to Senate moderates Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, is that they have a meeting in the ladies’ room and get it together,” Nelson suggested.

