More Than Two Years after Trump claimed ‘Obama had my wires tapped’ a soon-to-be released DOJ report will debunk his lie

Published

9 mins ago

on

The U.S. Dept. of Justice will soon release a long-awaited report that is expected to debunk, among a multitude of far right conspiracy theories and lies, President Donald Trump’s false claim that President Barack Obama wire tapped and spied on him, his campaign, and possibly even his transition team.

Less than two months into his term, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump took to Twitter to deliver this astonishing claim:

He would go on to make other wholly unsupported allegations, like these:

Trump’s lies were worldwide news. Here’s the UK’s Sky News covering Trump’s claims at the time:

For the next two and a half years, Trump would occasionally, and again, seemingly out of nowhere, make similar false claims – without any proof, ever.

But on December 9 the DOJ will release Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report exposing the president’s claims as lies, according to The New York Times.

As NCRM and others recently reported, that Inspector General’s report is also expected to confirm that the FBI’s multi-pronged Russia probe was not tainted by any anti-Trump bias.

But as the Times notes, the report will find some flaws at the FBI, including in how it handled some FISA warrants and wiretaps.

“Mr. Horowitz’s mixed bag of conclusions is likely to give new ammunition to both Mr. Trump’s defenders and critics in the long-running partisan fight over the Russia investigation. Last week, Mr. Trump described the coming report in a phone interview with ‘Fox & Friends’ as potentially ‘historic’ and predicted ‘perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country.’”

The Times neglected to note that the report will not be “historic” nor reveal “perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Florida man steals fire chief’s truck — then nearly sets himself on fire while in jail

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

A Florida man is accused of starting several fires throughout Cocoa before stealing a fire truck, police told FloridaToday.com.

According to the report, Michael Simpson was spotted Tuesday morning, throwing a brick around outside of a credit union. He momentarily laid down in the bank's drive-thru and then urinated on the grass.

He was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he proceeded to take out matches and light the tank top he was wearing on fire, the arrest report said.

Washington Post columnist explains the sinister reasons Trump wants a ‘War on Thanksgiving’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Washington Post columnist Max Boot believes that President Donald Trump wants a "War on Thanksgiving" for very sinister reasons.

During his Florida rally Tuesday, Trump announced that "some people" don't want to say "Thanksgiving" anymore. It was a claim that was news to progressives on Twitter, joking that no one told them. A liberal Twitter account mocked the claim with the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving, to which many replied: "Thanksgiving."

