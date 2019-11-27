More Than Two Years after Trump claimed ‘Obama had my wires tapped’ a soon-to-be released DOJ report will debunk his lie

The U.S. Dept. of Justice will soon release a long-awaited report that is expected to debunk, among a multitude of far right conspiracy theories and lies, President Donald Trump’s false claim that President Barack Obama wire tapped and spied on him, his campaign, and possibly even his transition team.

Less than two months into his term, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump took to Twitter to deliver this astonishing claim:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

He would go on to make other wholly unsupported allegations, like these:

THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (We will never forget)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

Trump’s lies were worldwide news. Here’s the UK’s Sky News covering Trump’s claims at the time:

"This is Nixon/Watergate" President Trump says, after claiming Barack Obama "wire-tapped" him ahead of his election victory pic.twitter.com/sM9msqk7YC — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 4, 2017

For the next two and a half years, Trump would occasionally, and again, seemingly out of nowhere, make similar false claims – without any proof, ever.

But on December 9 the DOJ will release Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report exposing the president’s claims as lies, according to The New York Times.

As NCRM and others recently reported, that Inspector General’s report is also expected to confirm that the FBI’s multi-pronged Russia probe was not tainted by any anti-Trump bias.

But as the Times notes, the report will find some flaws at the FBI, including in how it handled some FISA warrants and wiretaps.

“Mr. Horowitz’s mixed bag of conclusions is likely to give new ammunition to both Mr. Trump’s defenders and critics in the long-running partisan fight over the Russia investigation. Last week, Mr. Trump described the coming report in a phone interview with ‘Fox & Friends’ as potentially ‘historic’ and predicted ‘perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country.’”

The Times neglected to note that the report will not be “historic” nor reveal “perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country.”