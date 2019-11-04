Mueller documents: Manafort pushed claim Ukraine was behind Democratic party hack
Documents released by the US Department of Justice on Saturday indicated that a top advisor to then-candidate Donald Trump said as early as the summer of 2016 that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind a hack of Democratic party emails.
Trump and his surrogates have suggested that Kiev hacked Democratic National Committee servers and planted evidence to frame Russia, as a way of undermining the legitimacy of the US leader’s election.
Trump has pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate that debunked conspiracy theory as well as his election rival Joe Biden — a move at the crux of an impeachment investigation against him in the House of Representatives.
The hundreds of pages of documents out Saturday were part of an initial tranche released to US media outlets Buzzfeed and CNN, which sued the government for access to notes from the investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Installments of the internal documents from the Mueller probe, which concluded in March, will be released every month for the next eight years, Buzzfeed said.
Campaign chairman Paul Manafort spread the theory among his aides that Ukraine — not Russia — had hacked the Democratic National Committee, deputy campaign manager Rick Gates told the FBI, according to a heavily redacted summary of an interview conducted by the agency.
In July 2016, WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of Democratic National Committee emails, embarrassing Trump’s election rival Hillary Clinton. US intelligence later said that the emails were hacked by Russian spies and handed over to WikiLeaks.
The documents released Saturday also showed how Trump, his top aides and family members repeatedly discussed how to get the hacked Democratic emails that WikiLeaks had obtained.
Trump threatens to cut off federal aid for fighting California wildfires
US President Donald Trump threatened once again Sunday to withhold federal aid from California after its Democratic governor criticized his environmental policies.
Over the past two weeks, fires have ravaged nearly 100,000 acres (40,000 hectares) in the sprawling western state, where fighters on Sunday were battling the Maria Fire, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Taking a line of attack he first used last year when fires killed 86 people in northern California, Trump blamed Governor Gavin Newsom, saying he had done "a terrible job of forest management."
"Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor," he said on Twitter.
Breaking Banner
Trump just tweeted up a storm of blatant lies about the whistleblower — here are the real facts
President Donald Trump began his Monday morning by tweeting out a stream of lies about the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against him earlier this year.
Among other things, the president claimed that "the Whistleblower gave false information" in his complaint against the president.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo accused of plotting escape route back home during taxpayer-funded trips to Kansas
According to the Guardian, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been jetting back and forth between Washington his home state of Kansas for a number of bizarrely political events, including radio interviews, "workplace development" talks with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and — on one strange occasion — handing out State Department buttons emblazoned with "#Swagger."
These buttons were just passed out to students. pic.twitter.com/YnZ9gYQ1w8