Mulvaney held up missiles to Ukraine out of fear Russia would be angry: State Department official

Among the many revelations in the transcript of Ukraine Special Adviser Catherine Croft’s testimony to the House is the fact that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who also oversees the Office of Management and Budget, put a hold on a shipment of Javelin missiles to Ukraine not just as part of an apparent scheme to force Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, but also out of concern that Russia would be angry.

“In a briefing with Mr. Mulvaney, the question centered around the Russian reaction,” said Croft in the transcript. When pressed, she added the fear was specifically “that Russia would react negatively to the provision of javelins to Ukraine.”

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for years, with the former annexing and invading the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine, an ally of the United States, has received military support for defense in this conflict.