Mulvaney lawyer denies Mick was ‘so heavily involved’ — despite his White House briefing room confession

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was referenced multiple times during Dr. Fiona Hill’s testimony Thursday, but Mulvaney’s lawyer said he doesn’t understand why.

“We have no idea why Ms. Hill believes Mr. Mulvaney was so heavily involved, especially in light of Ambassador Sondland’s contrary testimony,” said Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, quoting a statement from Robert Driscoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulvaney counsel: We have no idea why Ms. Hill believes Mr. Mulvaney was so heavily involved, especially in light of Ambassador Sondland’s contrary testimony — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 21, 2019

As former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance pointed out, Hill recalled during her testimony how angry she was about Sondland not briefing her. She said that after hearing his testimony Wednesday and learning he was briefing Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Mulvaney and President Donald Trump. She then decided he was correct-they had separate missions and Sondland was on a domestic political errand.

Fiona Hill slays. She recalls her anger Sondland was not briefing her. She says after hearing his testimony yesterday & learning he was briefing Pompeo, Bolton, Mulvaney & Trump, she decided he was correct-they had separate missions. Sonderland was on a domestic political errand. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Hill: Sondland was involved in a “domestic political errand” with Pompeo, Mulvaney and Bolton on behalf of Trump. Dr. Hill and others were trying to deal with the legitimate United States foreign policy vis-a-vis Ukraine. Let’s say it again – “A domestic political errand.” — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 21, 2019

Mulvaney confessed to the “quid pro quo,” while speaking to the press in the White House briefing room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The look-back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that [Trump] was worried about in corruption with that nation. And that is absolutely appropriate,” said Mulvaney. “Did he also mention to me in passing the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely. No question about that. But that’s it, and that’s why we held up the money.”

Jon Karl, White House correspondent for ABC News, asked Mulvaney if he understood that what he described “is a quid pro quo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democratic server happened,” said Karl.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” said Mulvaney. “Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy… That is going to happen. Elections have consequences.”

Mulvaney has refused to testify under oath.