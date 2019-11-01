‘My head is now exploding’: Fox panel bursts out laughing over Trump’s idea to read Ukraine call in a ‘fireside chat’
A Fox News panel on Friday repeatedly laughed while discussing President Donald Trump claim that he was considering reading the full transcript of his controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president in a “fireside chat.”
“President Trump tells The Washington Examiner that at some point, ‘as a fireside chat on live television,’ he’s going to read the rough transcript of his July 25th phone call to show what a good call it was,” said Fox News co-host Marie Harf, chuckling.
“The president also signaling to the Examiner that he will not cooperate with the Democrats impeachment inquiry,” she added, as her co-host Melissa Francis could be heard laughing.
“My head is now exploding,” Harf added. “Do you think this would be politically helpful? A lot of the language in that call does not sound good. How would he address the idea that people have now testify that this was not a full transcript? There were things that were omitted in it. How would he deal with that, do you think?”
Fox guest Andrew McCarthy replied that Trump reading the transcript aloud wouldn’t be helpful, but giving a speech about the controversial call wasn’t a bad idea.
“I don’t agree with that. I think reading the transcript would be interesting to see,” co-host Harris Faulkner remarked.
“Oh, I agree with that,” McCarthy interjected, laughing.
Francis later added that Trump was just “trolling.”
Watch video below:
Ferocious backlash forces former GOP candidate to close down his restaurants in Kansas — after investing $1.5 million
Former Republican lieutenant governor candidate Wink Hartman says he's had to close two of his businesses less than six months after opening them, The Kansas City Star reports.
According to Hartman, employees and patrons of the two restaurants franchises he owned were harassed by people opposed to Kris Kobach, who lost his bid for Kansas governor last November. Hartman was his running mate. Kobach is now running as a candidate for the US Senate.
Hartman said that people were writing obscene messages on menus, spitting on employees and urinating on their cars, along with other methods of harassment.
Noam Chomsky weighs in on impeachment, 2020 election and Syria withdrawal: ‘Trump is impeachable 100 times over’
Noam Chomsky was railing against far-right Republicans and neoliberal corporate Democrats long before Donald Trump became president, but the Trump era has certainly given the veteran journalist/author plenty to talk about. And Chomsky, now 90, weighed in on everything from impeachment to the 2020 presidential election during a late October appearance on The Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast.
The interview was conducted by liberal/progressive British journalist and anti-Trump firebrand Mehdi Hasan. When asked about the impeachment inquiry that Trump is facing in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chomsky asserted that while Trump certainly deserves impeachment, it is important to analyze the economic and political forces that have led to Trumpism.
White House press secretary dodges Fox News host’s questions about when she’ll ever hold a press briefing
Despite being on the job for several months, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham still hasn't held a single press briefing in front of reporters.
Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Friday asked Grisham when she would actually do what her two predecessors, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, regularly did and talk with White House reporters.
"Whenever it's time," Grisham replied. "I think right now we're doing just fine! The president continues to speak to the American people, he continues to speak to the press, so do I. My press team and I are available 24-7."
Hemmer then asked Grisham if she at least planned to ever have a briefing.