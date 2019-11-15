Quantcast
Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi sends a big hint about a likely article of impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly pounded home on Thursday the idea that “bribery” is a central charge in the impeachment inquiry surrounding President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal during a briefing with reporters.

“The devastating testimony [on Wednesday] corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival,” she said of the previous day’s pubic hearing. “A clear attempt of the president to give himself the advantage in the 2020 election. Doing so, as I’ve said to the president, jeopardized our national security, undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our electoral system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasized that “bribery” is listed in the Constitution as one of the two named impeachable offenses.

At one point, a reporter asked why — given her comments — the public shouldn’t assume that the House is “dead-set” on impeaching the president already.

“All this milieu is a seeking of the truth,” she said. “It’s called an inquiry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She then subtly mocked Trump, suggesting he wouldn’t understand a word she was using.

“And if the president has something that is exculpatory” – she then paused and turned to look right at the camera – “Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence” — she turned back to the reporter — “then he should make that known. And that’s part of the inquiry. And so far, we haven’t seen that. But we welcome it. And that’s what an inquiry is about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi’s frequent use of the word “bribery” — a word that Democrats and other observers have been adopting in place of “quid pro quo” for a number of reasons — was taken as a strong signal that the House Judiciary Committee is likely to focus at least one article of impeachment specifically on this charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has advantages and disadvantages. While it’s not clear Trump’s conduct could plausibly be charged under the federal criminal bribery statutes, the term is mentioned in the Constitution itself as an impeachable offense, which certainly makes such a charge appealing. It avoids debates about whether the act in question is truly covered by the vague, catch-all impeachment term, “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

At the same time, the use of “bribery” in the Constitution as an impeachable offense would seem to most naturally refer to a public official who accepts a bribe, rather than one who makes one. But this is conceivably an interpretation of Trump’s actions, too. He was plausibly trying to get Zelensky to bribe him by opening the investigations he demanded in exchange for the military aid and White House visit, which were officials acts on Trump’s part.

The one reasonable objection to using bribery in this sense is that presidents do this kind of thing all the time — apply financial or other forms of pressure on foreign countries do get outcomes they desire. That’s why Democrats focused on the first day of public hearings, and will likely do so in the future, on the fact that asking for investigations of Americans is not how presidents are expected to use their foreign policy power. And since the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden that Trump wanted was much more clearly in his personal interest, rather than the national interest, it was clearly a corrupt act.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds Day Two of Trump impeachment hearings

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

On Friday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its secomnd public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe says GOP support for Trump softer than it looks: ‘They’re counting the days until he leaves office’

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Following an epic rant by "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on spinless Republican lawmakers who allow themselves to be abused by President Donald Trump - and then proceeded to suck up to him afterward -- the MSNBC host confided that most Republicans he speaks to can't wait for Trump to be out of their lives.

During the panel discussion that encompassed the way that the president has treated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Scarborough expressed disgust with the lawmakers who he says secretly hate Trump.

"Every Republican I've spoken with behind the scenes, they just shake their head," the MSNBC host explained. "They are literally counting the days until Donald Trump leaves office."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News hosts lob conspiracies and personal attacks at Democrats as they argue against impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

The three prime time hosts at Fox News hosts invoked conspiracy theories and lobbed personal attacks about the appearances of Democrats lawmakers participating in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in lieu of attacking the substance of the testimony given on the first day of public hearings.

This article was first published in Salon.

After describing the hearing as a “complete and utter disaster” for Democrats in her opening monologue Wednesday night, host Laura Ingraham invited Raymond Arroyo, the conservative author and lead anchor for the news division of the Eternal Word Television Network, to discuss the public hearings with her.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image