National Enquirer honcho David Pecker has met with New York prosecutors investigating Trump

Tabloid king David Pecker has been talking with New York state prosecutors who are investigating President Donald Trump, CNN reported Monday.

“David Pecker, the head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, has spoken with prosecutors with the New York district attorney’s office as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization’s handling of hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump,” the network reported, citing “sources with knowledge of the meeting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The America Media Inc. chairman’s late October meeting with prosecutors from the major economic crimes bureau could provide key details on discussions that took place involving Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump, and agreements that were made with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen,” CNN reported. “Cohen is cooperating with the investigation. Pecker is expected to continue talking with prosecutors, sources said.”

President Trump lacks the ability to pardon people in the probe by state prosecutors.

“The meeting between Pecker and the local prosecutors shows that investigators are still trying to connect the dots between Trump and the hush money payments. The meeting could result in Pecker being a potential critical witness down the road in any legal action against Trump or the Trump Organization,” CNN reported. “Prosecutors are investigating whether any state laws were broken, such as whether the Trump Organization falsified any business records relating to the Daniels payment.”

Prosecutors are reportedly focused on the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

“AMI, the parent company of the Enquirer, came under fire after it was revealed the tabloid purchased the rights to negative stories about Trump before the election and buried them. Pecker and Trump’s relationship dates back years but prosecutors are focusing on the year leading up to the presidential election when the magazine publisher discussed how he could help the candidate,” CNN noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.