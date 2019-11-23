Quantcast
Connect with us

Navy Secretary threatening to resign if Trump keeps intervening in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, NBC News reported that military leaders warned President Donald Trump that Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer may resign if the president continues intervening in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

Gallagher, a Special Warfare Operator and petty officer who fought in Iraq, was one of multiple servicemembers pardoned by Trump of serious war crimes, against the objections of military officials and veterans’ groups. Right-wing politicians, including Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), have been urging the president to help Gallagher for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallagher came under court martial in 2018 on charges including premeditated murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on non-combatants. He was accused by fellow SEALs of stabbing a teenage ISIS prisoner with a hunting knife, as well as shooting and firing rockets randomly into areas with no enemy forces, to the point that his fellow SEALs tampered with his sniper rifle to stop him from killing civilians. He was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly threatening to kill or blacklist fellow SEALs who turned him in.

Ultimately, Gallagher was acquitted of most of the major charges after a number of missteps by the prosecution, but he was convicted of taking a photograph with the corpse of the teenage prisoner.

Although Trump pardoned Gallagher of this conviction, the Navy is still reviewing the case and considering expelling him from the service. Trump reacted angrily to this, tweeting that “The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

Spencer has reportedly informed Trump that this tweet does not constitute an official order and he would have to give written instruction to the Navy to suspend the Trident Review Board of Gallagher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes blasted as ‘total traitor garbage’ by victim of his ‘illegal’ lawsuits against critics

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

devin nunes mouth open

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee was ripped on Saturday for being "garbage" for filing abusive lawsuits against critics.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been suing critics -- going so far as to sue a parody Twitter account written in the voice of a bovine owned by the Fresno lawmaker.

Susan Hennessey, the executive editor of Lawfare, wondered on Saturday why Republicans aren't being asked about Nunes' lawsuits.

"I don't understand why the press isn't asking congressional Republicans whether they believe Devin Nunes's abusive lawsuits against the press and individual citizens are appropriate or acceptable," Hennessey tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal experts stunned by Rudy Giuliani’s ‘totally unethical’ boast he could blackmail Trump to save himself

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

In an interview with Fox New on Saturday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to threaten his own client, threatening that he has "insurance" against the president if he tries to throw Giuliani under the bus for his role in arranging the Ukraine bribery scheme.

His comments drew instant outrage from attorneys and former prosecutors on social media, who pointed out that Giuliani's threat is a massive breach of attorney ethics at best, and a federal crime at worst.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how we escape TrumpWorld where there’s ‘no future and no truth’: Yale historian Timothy Snyder

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

There will come a time when Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States. The Democrats may defeat Trump in 2020, sending him back to one of his resort hotels to brood and plot further chaos.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Trump could be impeached, convicted and forced from office, unlikely as that seems at this moment. A serious medical illness may mean that he is unable to fulfill his duties and is forced to resign. Because of his many scandals and likely illegal behavior, Trump could also choose to resign — if given assurances that Mike Pence, as the new president, will pardon him and his family.There are other possibilities. Based on his threats and his obvious authoritarian tendencies, it seems possible that Trump will refuse to leave office if he is defeated, or perhaps after his second term if he is re-elected. Nonetheless, despite his malignant narcissism and his grandiose sense of self-worth, Donald Trump is not immortal. Even if he takes on the full trappings of an American emperor, at some point he will no longer occupy the White House.Whichever scenario comes to pass, the American people will still have the challenge of healing, improving and protecting American democracy so that a fascist authoritarian such as Donald Trump can never take power again.
Continue Reading
 
 