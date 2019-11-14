NBC News torched for complaint that impeachment hearings lacked ‘pizzazz’: ‘Were they expecting a wardrobe malfunction?’

During the first day of public impeachment hearings, diplomats William Taylor and George Kent painted a chilling picture for the American people of how Ukraine was dependent on U.S. military aid to protect its citizens from Russia, and the evidence that led them to worry President Donald Trump was suspending that aid to extort them into helping him smear a domestic political rival.

But according to NBC News, the problem with the hearing was that it didn’t have enough “pizzazz” for the American people to follow it:

Analysis: The first two witnesses called Wednesday testified to President Trump's scheme, but lacked the pizzazz necessary to capture public attention. https://t.co/1UfkaeZ3I4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

Commenters on social media furiously criticized NBC for this headline, which appeared to condescendingly imply that a major abuse-of-power scandal was too boring for their typical viewers:

And what we really don’t need is journalists commenting on whether they thought it was exciting enough. If you are bored watching an historic impeachment hearing, guys get a new job. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 14, 2019

remember how we got Trump? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 14, 2019

What’s wrong with them? Were they expecting a wardrobe malfunction? — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) November 14, 2019

NBC BREAKING NEWS!!

Were Democrats too sassy? We’ll ask Spice Girl, Mel B for her thoughts. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 14, 2019

Why don’t we just make it official? “Viewers call in now and vote! Press 1 if Kent and Taylor should make it to the next round. Press 2 if they don’t have what it takes to topple The Donald!” UGH. — Kmichael (@kemichaelson) November 14, 2019

I was thinking a little Fosse number would do the trick. — Robyn J Leader (@RobynJLeader) November 14, 2019

A shadow foreign policy channel led by Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani outside of Congressional OVERSIGHT LACKED PIZZAZZ

Trump HELD UP aid to a desperate Ally LACKED PIZZAZZ

Trump conditioned the release of that aid to SMEAR a political opponent LACKED PIZZAZZ

PLEEAASSEE — trudy gonzales #DemCastCA 🇺🇲 (@trudygonzales) November 14, 2019

“LACKED THE PIZAZZ?? Is NBC kidding with that line? This isn’t Miss Universe or a teenage beauty pageant, this is about upholding the nation’s constitution and keeping together a democracy. We’re not looking for pizzazz, we’re looking for TRUTH. My God NBC. Act responsibly. — Once A Great Nation (@lightheart1) November 14, 2019