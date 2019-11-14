Quantcast
NBC News torched for complaint that impeachment hearings lacked ‘pizzazz’: ‘Were they expecting a wardrobe malfunction?’

Published

1 min ago

on

During the first day of public impeachment hearings, diplomats William Taylor and George Kent painted a chilling picture for the American people of how Ukraine was dependent on U.S. military aid to protect its citizens from Russia, and the evidence that led them to worry President Donald Trump was suspending that aid to extort them into helping him smear a domestic political rival.

But according to NBC News, the problem with the hearing was that it didn’t have enough “pizzazz” for the American people to follow it:

Commenters on social media furiously criticized NBC for this headline, which appeared to condescendingly imply that a major abuse-of-power scandal was too boring for their typical viewers:

Impeachment Day One: Republicans weaponized nihilism by trying to defend Trump and destroy reality

Published

1 min ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Watching the incoherent, 52 Pickup-style performance of Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday — which seemed less calculated to defend President Trump for his obvious crimes than to convince onlookers that President Trump is a fictional character, crimes are not crimes and that nothing, strictly speaking, can be said to exist at all — I was reminded of two things. Neither of them was directly relevant, but that’s where we are.

I started thinking about “Dialectic of Enlightenment,” the 1947 philosophical treatise by Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno that pretty much launched the field now known as “cultural studies.” A lot of semi-educated right-wingers, not coincidentally, appear to believe that the “Frankfurt School” (to which Horkheimer and Adorno belonged) essentially ruined liberal arts education in America in the ensuing decades and turned it into a system of indoctrination in “cultural Marxism.” It’s a better-developed anti-Semitic conspiracy theory than most (and yes, that’s exactly what it is), which falls apart mostly because the people who believe it are relying entirely on Glenn Beck’s SparkNotes versions of the books in question and have no idea what they’re talking about.

A Trump tax break to help the poor went to a rich GOP donor’s superyacht marina

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

The Rybovich superyacht marina lies on the West Palm Beach, Florida, waterfront, a short drive north from Mar-a-Lago. Superyachts, floating mansions that can stretch more than 300 feet and cost over $100 million, are serviced at the marina, and their owners enjoy Rybovich’s luxury resort amenities. Its Instagram account offers a glimpse into the rarefied world of the global 0.1% — as one post puts it, “What’s better than owning a yacht, owning a yacht with a helicopter of course!”

‘Comically incompetent’ Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes crashed and burned after just one impeachment hearing: Rick Wilson

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

According to conservative political strategist Rick Wilson, the first day of the House impeachment hearings could hardly have gone worse for Donald Trump because his staunchest defenders -- Repps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) thoroughly embarrassed themselves and the GOP with their nationally televised antics.

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, Wilson scorched the two lawmakers and Trump's other "skells, sycophants, and dead-end goons on the committee" for faceplanting spectacularly on just the first day of the hearings.

