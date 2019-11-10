Neil Young worries he won’t get to vote ‘on Trump’ after U.S. delays citizenship over ‘moral character’

Songwriter Neil Young’s U.S. citizenship is reportedly being delayed because he smoked marijuana.

In a blog post on his website, Young explained that he wants to become a citizen in time to vote in the 2020 election.

“I want to be a dual citizen and vote,” Young wrote. “Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Young said that the USCIS told him that applicants who have used marijuana “may lack GMC (Good Moral Character).”

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named),” Young said. “I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings.”