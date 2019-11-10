Quantcast
Neil Young worries he won’t get to vote ‘on Trump’ after U.S. delays citizenship over ‘moral character’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Songwriter Neil Young’s U.S. citizenship is reportedly being delayed because he smoked marijuana.

In a blog post on his website, Young explained that he wants to become a citizen in time to vote in the 2020 election.

“I want to be a dual citizen and vote,” Young wrote. “Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

Young said that the USCIS told him that applicants who have used marijuana “may lack GMC (Good Moral Character).”

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named),” Young said. “I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings.”


