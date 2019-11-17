‘Never Trumper’: President unleashes on Pence aide after she testifies about ‘inappropriate’ Ukraine pressure

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence after she testified that the president put “inappropriate” pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls,” Trump ranted on Twitter. “[S]ee the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

In a transcript released over the weekend, Williams told House investigators that Trump appeared to be trying to serve a “personal political agenda, as opposed to a broader … foreign policy objective of the United States.”

Williams suggested that Trump froze military aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

