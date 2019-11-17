Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Never Trumper’: President unleashes on Pence aide after she testifies about ‘inappropriate’ Ukraine pressure

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence after she testified that the president put “inappropriate” pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls,” Trump ranted on Twitter. “[S]ee the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a transcript released over the weekend, Williams told House investigators that Trump appeared to be trying to serve a “personal political agenda, as opposed to a broader … foreign policy objective of the United States.”

Williams suggested that Trump froze military aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet blown away by Trump’s multi-tweet attack frenzy lashing out at Dems and GOP alike: ‘You are absolutely terrified’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

After spending the past two days mostly tweeting out videos that are complimentary to him, Donald Trump unleashed a flood of Twitter bile at Democrats, Republicans, a New York Times columnist and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace late Sunday afternoon.

After attacking Wallace, the president also went after an aide to Vice President Mike Pence -- calling her a "Never Trumper" -- then again demanded to know who the whistleblower, whose report initiated the current impeachment hearings, is.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Never Trumper’: President unleashes on Pence aide after she testifies about ‘inappropriate’ Ukraine pressure

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence after she testified that the president put "inappropriate" pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

"Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls," Trump ranted on Twitter. "[S]ee the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump melts down on ‘nasty and obnoxious’ Chris Wallace over Fox host’s interview with Steve Scalise

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump blew a gasket on Sunday afternoon after seeing -- or possibly just hearing about -- a contentious interview conducted by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Taking to Twitter, Trump denounced the longtime Fox host as "nasty and obnoxious."

"@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image