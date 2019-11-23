New documents ‘further implicate’ Mike Pompeo in Trump and Giuliani’s Ukraine scheme: New York Times

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role in President Donald Trump’s efforts to solicit foreign election interference from Ukraine was further cemented by newly released State Department documents.

“Internal State Department emails and documents released late Friday further implicate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a campaign orchestrated this year by President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to pressure Ukraine for political favors,” The New York Times reported Saturday.

“The emails indicate that Mr. Pompeo spoke at least twice by telephone with Mr. Giuliani in March as Mr. Giuliani was urging Ukraine to investigate Mr. Trump’s rivals, and trying to oust a respected American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, who had been promoting anticorruption efforts in the country. Mr. Pompeo ordered Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal the next month,” the newspaper reported. “The first call between Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Pompeo was arranged with guidance from Mr. Trump’s personal assistant, the documents suggest.”

Pompeo is now in the thick of the scandal.

“The documents, and recent congressional testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, tie Mr. Pompeo closely to efforts by Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani to persuade the Ukrainian government to announce investigations that could help Mr. Trump politically. Those include investigations into the family of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, and claims that Ukrainian officials worked to undermine Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign,” The Times reproted. “As Mr. Trump sought those investigations, he and his team held up $391 million of military aid critical to Ukraine — which is in a grinding war against Russian-backed separatists — and a coveted White House meeting.”

Pompeo has refused to testify before Congress or answer questions from reporters about his role in the scandal.

“The documents bolstered testimony delivered Wednesday by Gordon D. Sondland, the American ambassador to the European Union and a player in the pressure campaign on Ukraine. He told lawmakers in a public hearing that Mr. Pompeo had full knowledge of the campaign and even approved certain hard-line tactics. Mr. Pompeo and his top aides ‘knew what we were doing, and why,’ Mr. Sondland said, noting that ‘everyone was in the loop.’ He recited email exchanges he had had with Mr. Pompeo on the pressure campaign,” The Times reported.

“The documents, testimony and interviews with Mr. Giuliani paint a portrait of a secretary of state who not only had intimate knowledge of the pressure campaign against Ukraine and the effort to undermine and remove a respected ambassador, but took part in her ouster despite warnings about the campaign from lawmakers and a half-dozen former ambassadors to Ukraine,” the newspaper added.

In addition to Pompeo, other senior Trump administration officials caught up in the scandal include acting Attorney General Bill Barr, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel slammed Pompeo’s actions.

“Now that we know more facts it makes sense: Secretary Pompeo was apparently helping the president with his scheme to get political help from the Ukrainians, and Ambassador Yovanovitch was standing in the way,” Mr. Engel said. “Six months later, Mr. Pompeo continues to defend the president’s behavior and defy congressional subpoenas for relevant information at the expense of the public servants he is unwilling to lead and defend.”

