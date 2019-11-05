Nicolle Wallace breaks down why no company will ever hire Trump staff who were not the whistleblower

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on one of the little-reported aspects of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal is how it will impact the future employment opportunities for White House staff who did not blow the whistle on the administration’s misconduct.

“Let me put this out there, because there is an effort on the part of the president, Sean Hannity, and Rand Paul (R-KY) to out the whistleblower. Here’s my question for Kurt Volkner: ‘Why weren’t you the whistle-blower?’ Why didn’t they all go to the lawyers or to Congress and say — I’m already on the line for swearing — ‘holy bleep.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why weren’t there 30 whistleblowers? Wallace asked. “What’s wrong with these people?”

“They may not have criminal exposure, but what company is going to hire them?” she asked, invoking #MeToo and corporate accounting scandals.

“What company wants a man who isn’t the whistleblower?” Wallace wondered.

Watch: