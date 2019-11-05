Quantcast
Connect with us

Nicolle Wallace breaks down why no company will ever hire Trump staff who were not the whistleblower

Published

48 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on one of the little-reported aspects of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal is how it will impact the future employment opportunities for White House staff who did not blow the whistle on the administration’s misconduct.

“Let me put this out there, because there is an effort on the part of the president, Sean Hannity, and Rand Paul (R-KY) to out the whistleblower. Here’s my question for Kurt Volkner: ‘Why weren’t you the whistle-blower?’ Why didn’t they all go to the lawyers or to Congress and say — I’m already on the line for swearing — ‘holy bleep.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why weren’t there 30 whistleblowers? Wallace asked. “What’s wrong with these people?”

“They may not have criminal exposure, but what company is going to hire them?” she asked, invoking #MeToo and corporate accounting scandals.

“What company wants a man who isn’t the whistleblower?” Wallace wondered.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill O’Reilly slammed for lying about David Cay Johnston — in an effort to keep Trump’s taxes hidden

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Ousted Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly lashed out at Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist and tax expert David Cay Johnston on his talk radio show.

"So Sirius XM does an interview with a guy named David Cay Johnston, very, very left wing guy. All right. I think at one point he said he was a socialist. I could be wrong about that, but this guy is off the chart left. He wrote a book about Donald Trump. So now they say he's a Trump biographer, like, you know, those... official capacity. That's not true. he wrote a book on Trump. He hates Trump. He's always hated Trump," O'Reilly argued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes demands fake cow account apologize — and threatens to sue

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

In a letter to the Fresno County prosecutor who ran against Devin Nunes (R-CA) in 2018, Nunes' lawyer demanded that he pressure an anonymous social media user to delete Twitter posts designed to mock Nunes, The Fresno Bee reports.

According to the letter's recipient, Andrew Janz, the letter is a threat to sue him.

As The Fresno Bee points out, In March Nunes sued Twitter and three others who were behind social media accounts knows as Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom, claiming that they were designed to defame him during his 2018 bid for reelection. According to Nunes and his lawyer, Janz is behind the Devin Nunes' Cow account.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace breaks down why no company will ever hire Trump staff who were not the whistleblower

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on one of the little-reported aspects of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal is how it will impact the future employment opportunities for White House staff who did not blow the whistle on the administration's misconduct.

"Let me put this out there, because there is an effort on the part of the president, Sean Hannity, and Rand Paul (R-KY) to out the whistleblower. Here's my question for Kurt Volkner: 'Why weren’t you the whistle-blower?' Why didn’t they all go to the lawyers or to Congress and say -- I’m already on the line for swearing -- 'holy bleep.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image