Nicolle Wallace rains hell on GOP: ‘It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker’ before they wake up to Trump criminality
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace this week heaped scorn upon her former party for making their minds up about impeaching President Donald Trump seemingly before hearings even started.
“It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson before Republicans wake up,” she said. “They don’t care about anything — and now they also don’t care about foreign interference in domestic elections.”
Wallace then said that Republicans should be very careful about embracing a precedent in which it is acceptable for presidents to use their office to pressure foreign countries to investigate their political opponents.
“Here’s the moment I’m waiting for — what’s going to happen when it happens to them?” she asked. “When the foreign intervention helps the Democrat but not the Republican?”
Guest Karine Jean-Pierre agreed with Wallace’s take that the GOP could rue the day that they decided getting foreign countries involved in American elections was acceptable.
“The next time, it could help Democrats,” she said. “And so, they have made their beds and now they’re lying in it.”
Watch the video below.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham flees Iraq War vet who politely asks to talk about Trump’s conduct
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday was filmed running away from a war veteran who tried to talk with him about President Donald Trump's impeachable conduct.
In a video posted by progressive veterans organization Common Defense, a man who identifies himself as an Iraq War veteran from Louisiana calmly walks up to Graham and tells the senator that he believes that he's being treated unfairly by the media.
"I believe that you honestly believe in our democracy as I do," the man tells him.
"I do," Graham replies.
"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," the veteran continued. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."
2020 Election
‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down
According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.
The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.
Nicolle Wallace rains hell on GOP: ‘It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker’ before they wake up to Trump criminality
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace this week heaped scorn upon her former party for making their minds up about impeaching President Donald Trump seemingly before hearings even started.
"It's going to take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson before Republicans wake up," she said. "They don't care about anything -- and now they also don't care about foreign interference in domestic elections."
Wallace then said that Republicans should be very careful about embracing a precedent in which it is acceptable for presidents to use their office to pressure foreign countries to investigate their political opponents.