Nicolle Wallace rains hell on GOP: ‘It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker’ before they wake up to Trump criminality

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace this week heaped scorn upon her former party for making their minds up about impeaching President Donald Trump seemingly before hearings even started.

“It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson before Republicans wake up,” she said. “They don’t care about anything — and now they also don’t care about foreign interference in domestic elections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace then said that Republicans should be very careful about embracing a precedent in which it is acceptable for presidents to use their office to pressure foreign countries to investigate their political opponents.

“Here’s the moment I’m waiting for — what’s going to happen when it happens to them?” she asked. “When the foreign intervention helps the Democrat but not the Republican?”

Guest Karine Jean-Pierre agreed with Wallace’s take that the GOP could rue the day that they decided getting foreign countries involved in American elections was acceptable.

“The next time, it could help Democrats,” she said. “And so, they have made their beds and now they’re lying in it.”

Watch the video below.