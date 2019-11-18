Nicolle Wallace worries Republicans have had ‘lobotomies of their souls’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Monday wondered how Republicans could possibly ignore the bombshell revelations in the public testimony and released transcripts that have emerged in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“Beginning tomorrow morning, we’ll see two first-hand witnesses to the July 25th call with the leader of Ukraine,” Wallace noted. Jennifer Williams, from the vice president’s staff, and Alexander Vindman — both have said they were concerned by what they heard.”

The host, who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, noted that both witnesses “have managed to get under the president’s skin.”

But it was the report that Trump doesn’t give a “bleep” about Ukraine that made Wallace wonder how Republicans could possibly respond.

“Just unbelievable that the picture’s so crystal clear,” Wallace noted. “I mean, what does Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Burr (R-NC), what do they stand up and say when they hear this?” Wallace asked.

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann asked her to clarify the question.

“Are you asking what they should say?” he asked. “Or asking what they are going to say?”

“I’m asking — if they haven’t had lobotomies of their souls and their consciences — what do they say when they hear that?”

