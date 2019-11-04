‘No reason to call witnesses’: Trump has a Monday meltdown over impeachment — insists ‘there is no whistleblower’

After a weekend of attacking and threatening an impeachment inquiry witness, demanding the publication of the whistleblower’s name, and refusing to commit to not shutting down the federal government if Democrats do not end the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump clearly is in full freak-out mode.

Monday morning the president continued his deep descent into illogical and potentially illegal attacks.

Trump falsely suggested the existence of the whistleblower is a con-job while claiming they gave false information to and worked with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. The president also demanded the whistleblower “be brought forward to testify.” That could be illegal, given the whistleblower is protected by federal law.

The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

The president also insisted, “There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning,” after blocking four administration witnesses who were scheduled to testify today.

And he claimed once again his damning July 25 call extorting the president of Ukraine was done “perfectly.”

“There is no Whistleblower,” Trump tweeted, quoting thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate turned Trump-supporting pundit Dan Bongino, who also appeared to be threatening House and Senate Republicans.

“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump. What he was blowing the whistle on didn’t happen. We have the transcript of the call. This is all a farce and no Republican should forget that.” @dbongino @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019