‘No reason to call witnesses’: Trump has a Monday meltdown over impeachment — insists ‘there is no whistleblower’
After a weekend of attacking and threatening an impeachment inquiry witness, demanding the publication of the whistleblower’s name, and refusing to commit to not shutting down the federal government if Democrats do not end the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump clearly is in full freak-out mode.
Monday morning the president continued his deep descent into illogical and potentially illegal attacks.
Trump falsely suggested the existence of the whistleblower is a con-job while claiming they gave false information to and worked with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. The president also demanded the whistleblower “be brought forward to testify.” That could be illegal, given the whistleblower is protected by federal law.
The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
The president also insisted, “There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning,” after blocking four administration witnesses who were scheduled to testify today.
And he claimed once again his damning July 25 call extorting the president of Ukraine was done “perfectly.”
“There is no Whistleblower,” Trump tweeted, quoting thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate turned Trump-supporting pundit Dan Bongino, who also appeared to be threatening House and Senate Republicans.
“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump. What he was blowing the whistle on didn’t happen. We have the transcript of the call. This is all a farce and no Republican should forget that.” @dbongino @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
Here are 3 reasons Midwest farmers hurt by the US-China trade war still support Trump
America’s farmers have borne the brunt of China’s retaliation in the trade war that President Donald Trump launched in 2018.
One reason: China is the biggest buyer of many U.S. agricultural products, such as soybeans, grain sorghum, cotton and cattle hides, which made these products an obvious target for retaliatory tariffs.
E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for allegedly defaming her over rape accusations
On Monday, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in the New York Supreme Court, surrounding her allegation that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.
NEW: @ejeancarroll has filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump for defamatory statements he made about her after she accused him of allegedly raping her 23 years ago.https://t.co/xadgQZPf5h pic.twitter.com/d6Jg7PWSva
Dems already have enough evidence to impeach Trump — and don’t care about White House defying subpoenas
Although four White House officials have blown off congressional subpoenas to testify before the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, House Democrats reportedly aren't sweating it.
Politico reports that House investigators believe they have already compiled enough damning evidence against the president to make a strong case for his impeachment and removal, and thus aren't concerned about officials who are defying their subpoenas.
The one remaining witness whom Democrats would most like to see testify is White House attorney John Eisenberg, who allegedly ordered that the readout of President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be placed into a top-secret server after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman raised alarms about the president asking a foreign country to investigate his domestic political opponents.