‘Not at all normal’: Internet stunned as ‘delusional’ Trump posts image of his head photoshopped onto Rocky Balboa’s body

40 mins ago

Trump tweets a lot of baffling things, and he continued that great tradition this Wednesday morning by sharing an image, without comment, of his head photoshopped onto the iconic image of Rocky Balboa.

The comment thread below the tweet filled up with people wondering what just happened:

As Grace Segers of CBS News points, Trump was likely just continuing a theme from his rally in Florida this Tuesday:

ADVERTISEMENT


