‘Not at all normal’: Internet stunned as ‘delusional’ Trump posts image of his head photoshopped onto Rocky Balboa’s body
Trump tweets a lot of baffling things, and he continued that great tradition this Wednesday morning by sharing an image, without comment, of his head photoshopped onto the iconic image of Rocky Balboa.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019
The comment thread below the tweet filled up with people wondering what just happened:
is this real life
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 27, 2019
Jesus Christ
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 27, 2019
Just opened Twitter and saw this. All I can say is….WTF!! 🤦
— Samir (@PackersFavreFan) November 27, 2019
Not at all normal. Not even close.
— Barry Schapiro MD (@bschapiroMD) November 27, 2019
Reality.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 27, 2019
1. In your wildest dreams
2. You’re very mentally ill #Trump
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 27, 2019
— Justin Carpenter (@JCarp85) November 27, 2019
He’s had a couple of strokes..
— Sarah Breck (@sarahbeth0404) November 27, 2019
Another delusional moment brought to you by trump.
— HamburgerMaker (@MakerHamburger) November 27, 2019
The only thing Trump has in common with a boxer is the dementia.
— AStrangerInTheAlps (@AStrangerInThe1) November 27, 2019
Should Trump really be president if he's this delusional? https://t.co/VDbBs4mi3g
— Introvert Dave (@Introvert_Dave) November 27, 2019
Should Trump really be president if he's this delusional? https://t.co/VDbBs4mi3g
— Introvert Dave (@Introvert_Dave) November 27, 2019
As Grace Segers of CBS News points, Trump was likely just continuing a theme from his rally in Florida this Tuesday:
This is a reference to a comment Trump made at his rally last night, where he claimed that his doctors at Walter Reed had said: "Show us that gorgeous chest."
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 27, 2019
