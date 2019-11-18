‘Not going to do it’: Pompeo declines to defend State Department employees who offer impeachment testimony

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he would not discuss impeachment after he was asked to defend State Department employees who are cooperating with the inquiry.

During a press conference, Pompeo was asked why he has declined to express support for the diplomatic staff who have talked to House investigators. Many of them have come under fire from the president of the United State’s Twitter account.

“Issues surrounding the Democrat [sic] impeachment inquiry — just not going to do it today,” Pompeo said before attacking Democrats over the testimony of Bill Taylor, the acting United States ambassador to Ukraine.

“Ambassador [Marie Yovanovitch’s] departure preceded the arrival of Bill Taylor!” he exclaimed, laughing to himself. “Some ideas out there that [Yovanovitch’s removal] was to enable some nefarious purpose, you should all just look at the simple fact that it was Bill Taylor that replaced Ambassador Yovanovitch.”

The secretary added: “I’m proud of what this administration has done with respect to Ukraine. We reversed the massive failures of the Obama administration.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.