‘Not going to do it’: Pompeo declines to defend State Department employees who offer impeachment testimony
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he would not discuss impeachment after he was asked to defend State Department employees who are cooperating with the inquiry.
During a press conference, Pompeo was asked why he has declined to express support for the diplomatic staff who have talked to House investigators. Many of them have come under fire from the president of the United State’s Twitter account.
“Issues surrounding the Democrat [sic] impeachment inquiry — just not going to do it today,” Pompeo said before attacking Democrats over the testimony of Bill Taylor, the acting United States ambassador to Ukraine.
“Ambassador [Marie Yovanovitch’s] departure preceded the arrival of Bill Taylor!” he exclaimed, laughing to himself. “Some ideas out there that [Yovanovitch’s removal] was to enable some nefarious purpose, you should all just look at the simple fact that it was Bill Taylor that replaced Ambassador Yovanovitch.”
The secretary added: “I’m proud of what this administration has done with respect to Ukraine. We reversed the massive failures of the Obama administration.”
Trump official Mina Chang quits after being busted inflating her resumé
President Donald Trump has lost another top official in his State Department, days after Marie Yovanovitch testified the department had been "hollowed out."
"Mina Chang, a high-ranking State Department staffer who vaulted into the public spotlight after NBC reported she had inflated her resume, has resigned from her position," Politico reported Monday.
Popular right-wing radio host says he was fired in the middle of his show for criticizing Trump
Liberals and progressives aren’t the only ones right-wing media can be unfair to: they can also be horribly unfair to conservatives. And one of them appears to be radio host Craig Silverman, who says he was fired by Denver’s KNUS 710 AM on Saturday for criticizing President Donald Trump on the air.
As much as right-wing outlets complain about “political correctness” and hypersensitive liberal “snowflakes” who are intolerant of other points of view, those same outlets often expect their employees to be in total lockstep politically — which, in 2019, often means not saying a word against Trump. According to Silverman, he was doing a segment on the late right-wing attorney Roy Cohn (who represented Trump in the 1970s) when KNUS’ program director entered the studio and told him, “You’re done.”
Trump’s European golf courses lost over $20 million last year
For the fifth straight year in a row, Donald Trump's Ireland golf course, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg, reported a loss of $1.7 million in 2018. According to a report from The Washington Post, filings made public by the Irish government this Monday "underscored that the Trump Organization has yet to find a profitable formula at its European golf courses," despite large sums of money going into the properties.
Although all of Trump golf courses in Europe saw revenue rise, there was no overall profit. As the Post points out, losses last year for the properties totaled more than $20 million. However, Trump's course in Doonbeg, Ireland, saw a slight improvement, posting an operating profit of over $3,300, contrasted with an operating loss of nearly $400,000 in 2017. Additionally, the 2018 loss was an improvement over the previous year, which saw losses of $2.1 million.