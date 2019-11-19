Nunes complains about his own witness’ hearings going ‘longer’ because it’s ‘getting into prime time’

At Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member of the House Intelligence Community, flew into a rage over committee rules, complaining that the hearing with witnesses he himself had called was “getting into prime time.”
“For everyone watching, this is another example of how out of control this process has become, where the Democrats just magically give themselves additional minutes, which they’re right, in the special rule they wrote they can do, but you would at least think they would have the decency to tell us you have 15 minutes more,” whined Nunes. “I would say you can go four hours, five hours. We’ll give you all you want. You can keep digging. Deeper the hole you dig, the more viewers turn off.”
“People aren’t buying the drug deal you guys are trying to sell,” continued Nunes. “I would add that since we are getting into prime time, these are two witnesses that were your witnesses that you called in to depose. We still asked for witnesses you did not depose, including the whistleblower who you and others claim not to know. Which we need to get to the bottom of that, the most important fact witness to how this mess began in the first place. Secondly, we have asked for the DNC operatives that were working with Ukrainians to dig up dirt for what you call or what the left called conspiracy theories, which they are right, they’re conspiracy theories of dirt they dug up to spin their own conspiracy theories to attack the Trump campaign in the 2016 election election.”
Watch below:
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee was visibly frustrated after once again getting shut down while attempting a parliamentary maneuver.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been attempting to ignore the rules governing the impeachment inquiry so that he can yield Republicans' time to fellow members of Congress, instead of just the professional GOP counsel.
Nunes has attempted to yield time to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has been raising re-election funds off of her outbursts in the hearings.
Once again, Nunes attempted to yield his time to a fellow Republican and once again Nunes was told that is against the rules.
For months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been dogged by rumors that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to recruit him to run for Senate in his home state of Kansas — a claim that he has flatly denied.
Now, Time reports that multipler Republican sources have confirmed Pompeo does in fact have a Kansas Senate run on his radar. The only problem is that he can't figure out a graceful way to exit the Trump administration.
Pompeo, who has largely remained in President Donald Trump's good graces, has come under national scrutiny for his role in the Ukraine scandal, which has seen several foreign service officers and national security officials testifying that Trump set up a backchannel with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Ukrainian leadership to demand political help against former Vice President Joe Biden.
In past hearings run by Republicans, the questioning was cut significantly short, where Democrats are allowing for as many minutes as needed for both sides. It's unknown why Nunes was so concerned about the time, he claimed that people were turning off their televisions, which is contrary to what has been reported about the ratings for the hearings, which have doubled.