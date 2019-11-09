Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT reports on ‘head-spinning’ news that Donald Trump’s chief of staff is trying to sue him

Published

29 mins ago

on

The president’s legal defense in the impeachment inquiry has taken a bizarre turn.

“Even in a White House of never-befores, this may be one of the more head-spinning: The president’s chief of staff is trying to join a lawsuit against the president,” The New York Times reported Saturday. “Mick Mulvaney works only about 50 steps from the Oval Office as he runs the White House staff but rather than simply obey President Trump’s order to not cooperate with House impeachment investigators, he sent his lawyers to court late Friday night asking a judge whether he should or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In effect, Mr. Mulvaney hopes the court will tell him whether to listen to his own boss, who wants him to remain silent, or to comply with a subpoena from the House, which wants his testimony,” the newspaper reported. “That put Mr. Mulvaney at odds with some other current White House and administration officials who had simply defied the House, citing the president’s order not to cooperate with what he called an illegitimate ‘witch hunt.’”

The paper interviewed historian Chris Whipple, author of the book The Gatekeepers on the history of White House chiefs of staff.

“It’s symptomatic of a White House that is more dysfunctional than ever — except now it’s not just chaos, the long knives are coming out,” Whipple said. “Everybody, including the White House chief, seems to be lawyering up.”

“Given that Mulvaney has been willing to do almost anything for Trump, it’s remarkable that he’s asking for a second opinion,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYT reports on ‘head-spinning’ news that Donald Trump’s chief of staff is trying to sue him

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

The president's legal defense in the impeachment inquiry has taken a bizarre turn.

"Even in a White House of never-befores, this may be one of the more head-spinning: The president’s chief of staff is trying to join a lawsuit against the president," The New York Times reported Saturday. "Mick Mulvaney works only about 50 steps from the Oval Office as he runs the White House staff but rather than simply obey President Trump’s order to not cooperate with House impeachment investigators, he sent his lawyers to court late Friday night asking a judge whether he should or not."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Baby Trump Blimp is no more’: CNN reports the iconic protest prop was knifed to death in Alabama

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday to watch the Louisiana State University vs. Alabama football game.

Protesters brought the Baby Trump Blimp to the game, where it was destroyed.

"We’re not sure if he went out with a bang or whimper, but the sad fact is Baby Trump Blimp is no more," CNN's Ana Cabrera reported.

"One of the baby Trump protest organizers tells CNN an unknown man with a knife slashed the giant balloon as it appeared in Tuscaloosa, Alabama the same day as the president who inspired it stopped in for the ‘Bama/LSU game," she reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cindy McCain says Arizona could flip in 2020 — and become a blue state by voting against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

The widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) explained on CNN why Arizona could turn into a blue state in 2020 by voting against Republican President Donald Trump.

Cindy McCain was interviewed on Saturday by CNN's David Axelrod, who was Barack Obama's chief strategist.

"You’ve been through a lot of elections in the state of Arizona," Axelrod noted. "You have to qualify as an expert on this state. There’s been a lot of talk about Arizona potentially turning blue in 2020. Is that a real possibility?"

"I think it is," McCain replied. "I think it’s a real possibility."

"We see a lot of new people, a lot of influx from various parts of the country. Younger people are more moderate and things and so I think you may possibly see a blue state coming up," she explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image