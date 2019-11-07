‘OK bloomer’: Internet mocks presidential bid of billionaire Mike Bloomberg

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the second billionaire to file for president for 2020, which prompted annoyance and ridicule from progressives online.

Bloomberg will be seen as a moderate candidate compared to progressives like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

It’s too late for Bloomberg to launch an effort in Iowa and New Hampshire, and it’s unclear if Bloomberg will mount any kind of field campaign or simply blow his billions on television ads.

Either way, it prompted Democrats online to strike out with eye-rolling and annoyance.

You can read the tweets below:

Fave response so far to news alert that Mike Bloomberg preparing run for president. pic.twitter.com/v79haEVUD1 — carolynryan (@carolynryan) November 7, 2019

Andrew Yang reacts to the Michael Bloomberg news on @CNN rn: “Well, he’s a phenomenal entrepreneur and businessman…” but says it would be “tough” for someone to jump into the race now. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 7, 2019

Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer could singlehandedly back a real candidate to victory with their enormous wealth, and still be billionaires when it’s all over. Instead we get vanity campaigns. https://t.co/KBVjtkbRsN — walter gray. (@magnificentwalt) November 7, 2019

Funny the two companies that are the biggest donors to Democrat candidates are lead by Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. Both men will now being running for President. Don’t think for second they both have been buying political favor. — J☀️ Arrow⚾️🏈🥊🏋️‍♀️ (@Hotel511) November 7, 2019

Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden. Is this a Presidential race for America or Del Boca Vista? — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLIf) November 7, 2019

"sometimes you just have to do it yourself!" *two months later* "Michael Bloomberg finishes seventh in Iowa with one percent" — Will Stancil (@whstancil) November 7, 2019

FFS…..I just heard in MTP that Michael Bloomberg is going to become Democratic candidate. Another old, white, rich, businessman thinking he's the only one that can run the country. — Sun d' Lay🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 🖕tRump (@SundLayInc) November 7, 2019

this isn’t hyperbole or irony or me being glib or flippant. if michael bloomberg were to drop dead right now I would be ebullient. — Holiday Styles (@FetlifeKuti) November 7, 2019

imagine being Michael Bloomberg and being able to say " might fuck around and run for president" — Lizzo McGuire (@muddymudskipper) November 7, 2019

I would say Michael Bloomberg has no chance, but after the last few presidential elections clearly anyone can be elected president. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 7, 2019

Dear @SenSherrodBrown,

Michael Bloomberg seems to be getting in — will you reconsider?#Please

#2020 — erika raskin (@erikaraskin) November 7, 2019

The what: someone’s filing to join the primary race The who: Michael Bloomberg The why: honestly, I don’t even think god herself knows — Elizabeth Warren Peace (@alexadams385) November 7, 2019