Ousted Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer rips Trump in first interview: ‘I don’t think he understands’

Published

30 mins ago

on

Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spence blasted President Donald Trump in his first interview since being fired.

Richard Spencer was interviewed by CBS News.

Spencer said that Trump sent the message that troops, “can get away with things.”

“We have to have good order and we have to have good order and discipline,” he explained. “It’s the backbone of what we do.”

Spencer was asked about Trump’s contention that he protects America’s “war fighters.”

“I don’t think he really understands the full definition of a war fighter,” Spencer said. “A war fighter is a profession of arms and a profession of arms has to have standards that they have to be held to and that they hold themselves to.”

