Over half of Americans favor Trump impeachment: poll
A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of public hearings in Congress.
Fifty-one percent of those asked said they think Trump should be tried and convicted in the US Senate, while another six percent favor impeachment but not removal, according to the ABC News-Ipsos poll released Monday.
That appeared to represent an increase from before the hearings in the House Intelligence Committee began Wednesday. An average of previous polls showed about 48 percent supported Trump’s removal, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.
The ABC-Ipsos poll suggested as well a drop in the number of people opposing impeachment, to 38 percent, compared to the FiveThirtyEight average of about 46 percent.
But a quarter of all those polled did not think Trump did anything wrong.
The ABC-Ipsos poll also showed that 58 percent of Americans over 18 were following the impeachment hearings at least somewhat closely, while 42 were not following closely or at all.
The hearings last Wednesday and Friday saw veteran US diplomats support allegations that Trump pressured the Ukraine government to help him find political dirt on rival Democrats and former vice president Joe Biden, who could face Trump in next year’s presidential re-election.
Eight witnesses are expected to take the stand this week in the hearings, including the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, who allegedly transmitted Trump’s demands to the Ukraine government.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Mulvaney restored West Wing access for Rudy Giuliani’s son — after John Kelly revoked it
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has now restored full West Wing access for Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, after it had been revoked by former chief of staff John Kelly.
The Atlantic reports that Mulvaney not only restored Giuliani's access, but even gave him a promotion as special assistant to the president, although the details of what he actually does for work at the White House remain unclear.
Kelly, who left his position as chief of staff late last year, revoked Giuliani's access because he was disturbed that the son of the former New York mayor would regularly walk about the West Wing unannounced.
Fox News pundit lets loose on Bill Barr: He is ‘blinded by his partisanship’ and ‘should frighten all of us’
During a segment on Fox News this Monday morning, anchor Bill Hemmer mentioned comments Attorney General Bill Barr made in a recent speech where he accused the Democrats of trying to "sabotage" President Trump.
“Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called ‘The Resistance,’ and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his administration,” Barr said in a speech to the Federalist Society on Friday.
Three people dead at shooting in Oklahoma Walmart
Three people were shot to death at a Duncan, Oklahoma Walmart, according to KOCO 5 News.
The Duncan Banner reports police have confirmed the shooting suspect is dead. It is currently unclear if they are included in the death toll.
BREAKING: A gunman has opened fire in an Oklahoma Walmart. Oklahoma allows open carry and recently passed a permitless carry law, meaning civilians can openly carry loaded firearms with no permit or training. #okleg https://t.co/aGvPyYgCLv