‘Oxymoron’: Internet mocks ‘demagogic’ Jim Jordan on news GOP may move him to Intel Committee to sabotage impeachment
Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.
Calling him “a fiery supporter of the president,” CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are “active and serious.”
Some political experts find Jordan’s conspiracy theories and overall disrespectful and belligerent nature inappropriate.
Well-known political strategist Steve Schmidt, a senior campaign advisor to the McCain 2008 presidential campaign and now a former Republican, has previously voiced his opinion of Congressman Jordan:
Jim Jordan is a clown, albeit a dangerous one . He is an heir to McCarthy, Demagogic, dangerous and faithless to his oath and America. He is unfit to serve in the Congress https://t.co/eAomHgJonE
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 28, 2018
On the news that Jordan may be added to the Intel Committee, prominent political scientist, professor of international relations, and journalist David Rothkopf weighed in colorfully, describing the effect the GOP is looking for by moving Jordan:
This shows that the GOP’s main line of defense will be letting a monkey into the room and having him throw poop at everyone during the proceedings. https://t.co/yp1f1aVQSq
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 4, 2019
Here’s what some others are saying:
@GOP #Moron @jim_jordan dismisses transcripts from impeachment probe after demanding their release https://t.co/i1bXIj6Yho
— Turn Ky Blue (@TurnKyBlue) November 5, 2019
Jim Jordan and “Intelligence”….That’s one Hell of an oxymoron. pic.twitter.com/4krUe318Z4
— David Cole (@drcole52) November 5, 2019
He will finally be exposed to some form of intelligence.
— Dan Jordan (@dljordan2) November 5, 2019
Jordan coming in contact with anything related to “intelligence” would be like the collision of matter and anti-matter.
— Dennis Croskey (@dkxkee) November 4, 2019
Well, there an inherent clash of concepts! Intelligence & Gym Jordan???😂😂😂😂😂😂
— TXPelican56 (@TxPelican56) November 5, 2019
Okay, so they are gonna go with the middle school JV team on this one?https://t.co/AUkLROUAED
— Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) November 4, 2019
Gym Jordan and Matt Gaetz should wrestle Jerry Falwell Jr’s pool boy with the winner getting the right to be on the Intelligence Committee. Just like in the Bible.
— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) November 4, 2019
Gym Jordan and intelligence simply do not go together. https://t.co/PcqB8xbwSU
— Mitch Kosterman (@MitchKosterman) November 4, 2019
Jim Jordan. Intelligence. It writes itself.
— Maj. Gen. Benedict Arnold (@GenBenArnold) November 4, 2019
