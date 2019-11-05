Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Oxymoron’: Internet mocks ‘demagogic’ Jim Jordan on news GOP may move him to Intel Committee to sabotage impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.

Calling him “a fiery supporter of the president,” CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are “active and serious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some political experts find Jordan’s conspiracy theories and overall disrespectful and belligerent nature inappropriate.

Well-known political strategist Steve Schmidt, a senior campaign advisor to the McCain 2008 presidential campaign and now a former Republican, has previously voiced his opinion of Congressman Jordan:

ADVERTISEMENT

On the news that Jordan may be added to the Intel Committee, prominent political scientist, professor of international relations, and journalist David Rothkopf weighed in colorfully, describing the effect the GOP is looking for by moving Jordan:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what some others are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump keeps saying ‘read the transcript’ — but that’s obviously the last thing he wants his supporters to do

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

After Donald Trump's humiliating appearance at the World Series in Washington, where he was met with a cacophony of boos and "lock him up" chants, Trump made a cheap effort at righting the ship by going to an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York on Saturday. It no doubt seemed like an easy win to Trump and his adult sons — who accompanied him — since the popularity of UFC is assumed to be based on the same insecure masculinity and love of pointless cruelty that motivates Trump's base.

No doubt, there were plenty of crappy white guys ready to cheer the orange hobgoblin whose racism and sexism helps distract them from their haunting and absolutely correct fears of their own inadequacies. But even at the UFC match, in the belly of the toxic-masculinity beast, Trump found that people hate him and was met with even more boos.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Oxymoron’: Internet mocks ‘demagogic’ Jim Jordan on news GOP may move him to Intel Committee to sabotage impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.

Calling him "a fiery supporter of the president," CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are "active and serious."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Texans support stricter gun laws, but some ideas are out of bounds, UT/TT poll finds

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

A slim majority of Texans favor stricter gun laws, but voters have their limits, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll

Slightly more than half of Texas registered voters say gun control laws should be stricter; a strong majority would require background checks for all gun purchases, and most would support temporarily taking guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image