Pelosi smacks down Fox News reporter’s question — and hilariously explains to Trump what ‘exculpatory’ means
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday smacked down Fox News reporter Chad Pergram after he insinuated that House Democrats seemed “excited” about the prospect of impeaching President Donald Trump.
During a press conference, Pergram asked Pelosi, “Why would the public not think that the House is dead set on a course to impeach the president when all of this milieu was going on?”
“All this milieu is a seeking of the truth,” she replied. “It’s called an inquiry.”
Pelosi at this point turned to the camera and seemed to address Trump directly.
“And if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” she said. “And that’s part of the inquiry. So far we haven’t seen that.”
Pelosi then went on to say that, based solely on the evidence gathered so far, what the president has done “makes what Nixon did look almost small.”
Watch the video below.
‘That’s bribery’: Nancy Pelosi explains why Trump is in deeper water than he thinks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday explained why President Donald Trump could be guilty of attempted bribery.
At a press conference, Pelosi pointed out that bribery is named in the U.S. Constitution as an impeachable offense.
"What is the bribe?" the Speaker was asked.
"The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance [from Ukraine] in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That is bribery," she explained.
Watch the video from Fox News.
LIVE COVERAGE: Multiple victims reported in Southern California school shooting
Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire at southern California high school.
The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's office tweeted Thursday around 8 a.m. local time that shots had been fired at Saugus High School.
Saugus was placed on lockdown, along with nearby elementary schools.
Multiple victims were reported at the school, although few details were released.
The shooter remains at large.
Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5
After surprise ruling, firearm-makers may finally decide it’s in their interest to help reduce gun violence
Mass shootings have become a routine occurrence in America.
Gun-makers have long refused to take responsibility for their role in this epidemic. That may be about to change.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 12 refused to block a lawsuit filed by the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting victims, clearing the way for the litigation to proceed. Remington Arms, which manufactured and sold the semiautomatic rifle used in the attack, had hoped the broad immunity the industry has enjoyed for years would shield it from any liability.