Pelosi smacks down Fox News reporter’s question — and hilariously explains to Trump what ‘exculpatory’ means

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday smacked down Fox News reporter Chad Pergram after he insinuated that House Democrats seemed “excited” about the prospect of impeaching President Donald Trump.

During a press conference, Pergram asked Pelosi, “Why would the public not think that the House is dead set on a course to impeach the president when all of this milieu was going on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All this milieu is a seeking of the truth,” she replied. “It’s called an inquiry.”

Pelosi at this point turned to the camera and seemed to address Trump directly.

“And if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” she said. “And that’s part of the inquiry. So far we haven’t seen that.”

Pelosi then went on to say that, based solely on the evidence gathered so far, what the president has done “makes what Nixon did look almost small.”

Watch the video below.