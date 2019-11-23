Pence makes a surprise visit to Iraq — but ‘will not meet’ with country’s leaders
US Vice President Mike Pence will not meet top Iraqi leaders during his surprise trip to the country on Saturday, Iraqi officials told AFP.
Pence visited US troops at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq and spoke to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi by phone, two Iraqi government sources said.
“There won’t be a meeting as they had a phone call,” one of the sources told AFP.
The office of President Barham Saleh said it was not aware Pence was coming to Iraq and there was no meeting planned, and the US embassy in Baghdad told AFP it had no details to share.
Breaking Banner
Bolton associates were forced to secretly work around Trump’s people to undo the damage of Ukraine extortion: report
According to The Daily Beast, John Bolton and his aides tried to go around President Donald Trump's "three amigos" — E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — to mitigate the damage of the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukraine into providing dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
"In the days following a July meeting at the White House, senior officials in the National Security Council reached out to their Ukrainian counterparts in an effort ... to establish a direct line of communication with Kyiv, according to officials in both the U.S. and Ukraine," reported national security journalist Erin Blanco.
Breaking Banner
Trump and the ‘imposter syndrome’: Living life in fear of being exposed as a fraud
Victor Lustig (which fittingly translates as “funny”) was born in Bohemia in 1890. He was a child of unusual charm and imagination and managed to use these talents in unique ways during his life.This article first appeared in Salon.
Taking advantage of his mastery of several languages, he tricked the passengers of ocean liners steaming between Paris and New York City, making them believe that he had a money-making machine. He sold the machine at the exorbitant price of $30,000. Over 12 hours, he said, the machine would produce two $100 bills.
However, as Lustig’s supply of those bills was limited, once they were finished, the machine ceased producing them. When the buyers realized what had happened, Lustig was long gone.
CNN
Ex-Trump campaign aide grilled on CNN over election ‘conspiracy theories’ debunked by IG report
On Saturday, CNN's Michael Smerconish confronted former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page — who has long cast himself as a victim of a sinister FBI plot — with the upcoming results of the Justice Department inspector general report finding there was no deliberate bias against the president in the FBI's investigation of Russia.
"Look, I'm looking at the front page of today's New York Times," said Smerconish. "'Report is said to clear FBI of bias claims, but sloppiness is cited in Russian inquiry' ... what I, as a citizen, am most interested in, with no disrespect to your personal interests, was the probe born of bias? And the answer to that is, no."