Pennsylvania Trump supporter: You’d have to know why Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue to know he was wrong

On Wednesday, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota held a forum with a group of voters from key Pennsylvania counties about their views of President Donald Trump and the impeachment inquiry — and one voter, Crystal Arlington, was adamant that nothing would change her mind on the president.

“Crystal, is there anything he could do that would make you not vote for him?” asked Camerota.

“No,” said Arlington.

“If he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, would you vote for him?” Camerota pressed her, recalling Trump’s infamous quote from 2016 that he could do so and his supporters would stick with him.

“You’d have to know why he shot him,” interjected another panelist.

“Yeah, why did he shoot him?” said Arlington, agreeing with him.

