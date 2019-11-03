‘Please don’t breed’: News of Stephen Miller’s engagement repulses the internet
Right-wing firebrand Stephen Miller has been ripped to shreds non-stop since he came to the administration and began to advocate for policies that have been attacked as cruel or motivated by white supremacy.
But this weekend, Miller took time out of his busy schedule creating executive orders to put children in cages to propose to his girlfriend.
Looks like former @DHSgov deputy press secretary, now comms for VP Pence, @katiewaldman – said yes to Mr. Trump’s sr. advisor for immigration policy, Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/GhlV6Y1rQA
— Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 3, 2019
While such news is generally celebrated, the internet was horrified by the idea that marriage for Miller might also involve populating the world with more of his ilk.
Miller, who worked for senator turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions, managed to hang onto his favorability in the eyes of President Donald Trump, despite his affiliation with one of Trump’s greatest personal disappointments. He now serves as a senior adviser to the president.
The internet had a lot of commentary about the news, you can read below:
However did she learn to sleep hanging upside down
— Rokey🇺🇸 Kamala2020 (@rokeypdx) November 3, 2019
Poor thing. Can you imagine the men she's had in her life up until this point that Stephen Miller seems appealing?
— Big Square Trainer (@BSTrainer) November 3, 2019
Yeah, she seems nice. Peas in a pod. Birds of a feather. Two halves of a swastika. https://t.co/9XeCpCZYIf
— Kim Jong dis-Barr (@Numba3Son) November 3, 2019
Ready to make baby Adolfs?
— Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) November 3, 2019
If they do have kids, I hope they become Democratic Socialists
— Samana Siddiqui (@Samana_Siddiqui) November 3, 2019
Does she know he's a vampire?
— єℓℓєη ❣️ (@ellenwell_) November 3, 2019
May they be separated from their children at birth. 🙏
— shit just got real (@jailingtrump) November 3, 2019
What kind of person would marry him. Truly.
I promise you that Stephen Miller will go down as one of the most evil people in American political history.
— janegray (@ms_sharims) November 3, 2019
Omg I hope they don’t reproduce.
— Robin O’Hearn 🍀 (@RobinOHearn) November 3, 2019
Cool. Looking forward to the wedding at mar-a-lago and the annulment in dc county court.
— Its-a-Mario? (@nodata4u) November 3, 2019
Thought and prayers.
— Marie G AML-BSA to the rescue! (@mkg_sd) November 3, 2019
Well hope she enjoys her life never being able to leave non extradition countries
— justreadingdontaddme (@justreadingdon1) November 3, 2019
I’m guessing the wedding colors will be…white? 🤷♂️
— Mike Axelrod (@mike_axelrod) November 3, 2019
Have they decided on a crypt to Honeymoon?
— Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) November 3, 2019