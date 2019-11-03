‘Please don’t breed’: News of Stephen Miller’s engagement repulses the internet

Right-wing firebrand Stephen Miller has been ripped to shreds non-stop since he came to the administration and began to advocate for policies that have been attacked as cruel or motivated by white supremacy.

But this weekend, Miller took time out of his busy schedule creating executive orders to put children in cages to propose to his girlfriend.

Looks like former @DHSgov deputy press secretary, now comms for VP Pence, @katiewaldman – said yes to Mr. Trump’s sr. advisor for immigration policy, Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/GhlV6Y1rQA — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

While such news is generally celebrated, the internet was horrified by the idea that marriage for Miller might also involve populating the world with more of his ilk.

Miller, who worked for senator turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions, managed to hang onto his favorability in the eyes of President Donald Trump, despite his affiliation with one of Trump’s greatest personal disappointments. He now serves as a senior adviser to the president.

The internet had a lot of commentary about the news, you can read below:

ADVERTISEMENT

However did she learn to sleep hanging upside down — Rokey🇺🇸 Kamala2020 (@rokeypdx) November 3, 2019

Poor thing. Can you imagine the men she's had in her life up until this point that Stephen Miller seems appealing? — Big Square Trainer (@BSTrainer) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, she seems nice. Peas in a pod. Birds of a feather. Two halves of a swastika. https://t.co/9XeCpCZYIf — Kim Jong dis-Barr (@Numba3Son) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to make baby Adolfs? — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) November 3, 2019

If they do have kids, I hope they become Democratic Socialists — Samana Siddiqui (@Samana_Siddiqui) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Does she know he's a vampire? — єℓℓєη ❣️ (@ellenwell_) November 3, 2019

May they be separated from their children at birth. 🙏 — shit just got real (@jailingtrump) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What kind of person would marry him. Truly.

I promise you that Stephen Miller will go down as one of the most evil people in American political history. — janegray (@ms_sharims) November 3, 2019

Omg I hope they don’t reproduce. — Robin O’Hearn 🍀 (@RobinOHearn) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Cool. Looking forward to the wedding at mar-a-lago and the annulment in dc county court. — Its-a-Mario? (@nodata4u) November 3, 2019

Cool. Looking forward to the wedding at mar-a-lago and the annulment in dc county court. — Its-a-Mario? (@nodata4u) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Thought and prayers. — Marie G AML-BSA to the rescue! (@mkg_sd) November 3, 2019

Well hope she enjoys her life never being able to leave non extradition countries — justreadingdontaddme (@justreadingdon1) November 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m guessing the wedding colors will be…white? 🤷‍♂️ — Mike Axelrod (@mike_axelrod) November 3, 2019

Have they decided on a crypt to Honeymoon? — Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) November 3, 2019