Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial

Published

7 mins ago

on

When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women’s suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn’t done “a long time ago,” and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:

ADVERTISEMENT

In short order, the internet buried him in mockery for not understanding what a centennial is — and many others criticized his desire to take credit for honoring women in light of his administration’s harshly anti-woman policies:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women's suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn't done "a long time ago," and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:

"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."

President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-ambassador for ‘horrific’ plan to use war criminals as campaign surrogates

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, former Ambassador Christopher Hill was both stunned and horrified by a report that Donald Trump would like to use pardoned war criminals Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher as featured speakers at his 2020 rallies or, as the Daily Beast reports, "even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year."

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Hill who has served as ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, expressed his disgust.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Startling timeline outlines Devin Nunes’ shady campaign to dig up dirt on Biden

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Just how involved was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in helping Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's smear campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden?

A new timeline created by Ryan Goodman and Viola Gienger of Just Security shows that the California congressman appears to have been a central figure in the whole plot, as he started meeting with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas in late 2018.

Shortly after talking with Parnas, Nunes and a group of his aides traveled to Vienna in late November 2018 for a meeting with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin, in which Nunes allegedly pressed the former top prosecutor to dig up any dirt he could on the Bidens.

Continue Reading
 
 