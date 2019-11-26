‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial

When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women’s suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn’t done “a long time ago,” and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:

“I’m curious why wasn’t it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I’m president, we get things done.” President Trump signs the Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

In short order, the internet buried him in mockery for not understanding what a centennial is — and many others criticized his desire to take credit for honoring women in light of his administration’s harshly anti-woman policies:

Will someone please help this moron with the definition of Centennial. Trump represents morons and idiots of all kind. https://t.co/AtAiAsf09c — See You Next Tuesday (@OriginalGWood) November 26, 2019

Trumps addled brain. This wasn’t done earlier because, earlier, it wasn’t the centennial, moron. https://t.co/Ktf2QElfms — Mickey Covfefe (@68_micster) November 26, 2019

He’s asking why the 100 year anniversary of 1920 wasn’t a long time ago. — Josh Hinton (@joshhinton89) November 26, 2019

So help me understand: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is asking why everybody else (especially that scamp Obama!) waited until 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of something that happened in 1920? — Bernard Ohanian (@bernardohanian) November 26, 2019

Why wasn’t this Woman’s Suffrage “Centennial” of 1920 held before Drumpf was elected in 2016 he asks? If only we had a very stable math genius to answer that question for us. pic.twitter.com/AXsC3GG1kR — Frolicking Gadfly (@FrolickinGadfly) November 26, 2019

Uh it hasn’t been done because it’s a Centennial Coin Act which means it only happens once in a hundred years…#TrumpIsAMoron — Donna Catalano (@dcatalano13) November 26, 2019

This is how it always works. I remember the Bicentennial. Only a Republican President (Ford) cared enough to celebrate our country’s great history. — Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 26, 2019

Trump’s also taking credit for my 50th birthday. I mean it only happened once he took office. Obama had to settle for 47, which admittedly wasn’t a great year for me. — ThatGuy (@CurtisSmith68) November 26, 2019

Republicans now demand centennials every 80 years. We are tired of Democrats telling us how often centennials can be, and Trump keeps winning Wooo! USA! USA! — William Lawrence (@wlawrence71) November 26, 2019

I miss having a smart President. I know we’ve significantly lowered the bar, but can’t we at least have one that knows what the word “centennial” means. 🙄 — Shopgirl 🇺🇸🗣☮️ (@idnac4u) November 26, 2019

For those who will argue, “Trump did not specifically mean a ‘centennial’ coin.” 1) Of course that’s exactly what he meant. 2) And also … um, the Susan B. Anthony coin was legislated on October 10, 1978 under the presidential term of Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/4tYmZhWabq — Straight Talker 🇺🇸 (@SomeRandomGuy5) November 26, 2019

Here is a coin you can buy to help you forget about Trump destroying Title IX protections, putting gag rules on doctors discussing reproductive health and family planning, no increasing minimum wage and equal pay, … — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) November 26, 2019

A coin? Yea, that’ll substitute for ERA! (said no woman, ever) — GenX.Website (@GenxWebsite) November 26, 2019

No, he wouldn’t have signed that one. — magnolia_nc (@nc_magnolia) November 26, 2019