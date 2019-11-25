Police raid Egypt’s last independent news outlet Mada Masr amid ‘increasingly hostile’ media climate
Egyptian security forces raided the office of Mada Masr, the country’s last independent media outlet, and arrested three of its journalists this weekend. The raid began Sunday afternoon, when nine plainclothes security officers entered the Mada Masr office in Cairo, seizing phones and laptops and holding the staff in the building for more than three hours. They then arrested editor-in-chief Lina Attalah, managing editor Mohamed Hamama and reporter Rana Mamdouh. It came just a day after security forces arrested senior editor Shady Zalat at his home. All four journalists were released from detention Sunday night. The raid and arrests mark a sharp escalation in Egypt’s attack on press freedom under Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who came to power after the 2013 overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi. We go to Cairo where we’re joined by Mada Masr reporter Sharif Abdel Kouddous. He’s also a Democracy Now! correspondent and was detained with his colleagues on Sunday.
Russian trolls are planting feel-good stories in your social media feed in a new effort to subvert US democracy: report
Anyone who spends much time on social media probably saw a viral tweet posted in late August about former NFL star Warrick Dunn's charity work building homes for single mothers.
That tweet posted Aug. 22 by the account @IamTyraJackson drew nearly 290,000 likes -- about three times more than the typical tweet by President Donald Trump -- and represents the next phase in Russian disinformation campaigns against the U.S., reported Rolling Stone.
‘LOL Nothing Matters’: Legal scholars warn GOP’s defense of Trump shows that ‘nihilism’ is their ‘governing philosophy’
Republican lawmakers have not done much to defend President Donald Trump on the charges leveled against him during House impeachment hearings, and have instead resorted to promoting conspiracy theories about Ukraine being responsible for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.
Legal scholars Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic, both editors at Lawfare, have written an essay for The Atlantic in which they outline how Senate Republicans' decision to acquit Trump of impeachment charges will be one based on raw political power instead of on the legal merits of the case against the president.
Contract for the web: Internet inventor Tim Berners-Lee unveils global plan to battle ‘digital dystopia’
"The power of the web to transform people's lives, enrich society and reduce inequality is one of the defining opportunities of our time. But if we don't act now—and act together—to prevent the web being misused by those who want to exploit, divide and undermine, we are at risk of squandering that potential."
Along with allies from across the globe, the computer engineer credited with inventing the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has unveiled a new global plan designed to restore and enshrine some of the key principles of the revolutionary technology that he and his colleagues believe have been subsumed by the predations of government censorship and surveillance as well as a rapacious corporate appetite for endless data, monetization, and profit.