Pompeo lays flowers at German synagogue after far-right shooting
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday laid flowers at a kebab shop and a synagogue in Germany targeted in last month’s fatal shooting by a far-right gunman.
Accompanied by Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, he left flowers outside the kebab shop, adding to a sea of bouquets and candles there, and exchanged a few words with the owner.
Deploring the scourge of anti-Semitism, Pompeo also visited the synagogue where he met with members of the Jewish community.
The suspect in the attack, 27-year-old German Stephan Balliet, had sought to storm the synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.
When he failed, he shot dead a female passerby outside the synagogue, and later gunned down a man in the kebab shop a short distance away.
Police subsequently captured the Halle suspect after a gun battle that left him wounded.
America’s top diplomat is on a two-day tour of Germany ahead of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
On Thursday, he was in Leipzig meeting with demonstrators from the 1989 peaceful revolution that brought the communist regime down, and will on Friday give a speech in the German capital.
Christian minister strikes teen girl in the head with his ‘Christian identity badge’ during road rage incident
A 61-year-old Florida minister has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl during an episode of road rage. Stephen Grosso struck the girl in the head with his "Christian identity badge," News Channel 8 reports.
Police say that Grosso was upset with the teen for driving too close to him and got out of his car to confront her as she stopped to let a school bus pass. He was reportedly holding the metal police-like badge as he approached her, and when the girl lowered her window, he reached in and struck her in the forehead.
Newly unearthed emails show Trump’s doctored hurricane map threw government agencies into chaos
President Donald Trump's decision to doctor a map of Hurricane Dorian to make it incorrectly appear as though it was a direct threat to Alabama was widely ridiculed -- but it had a real-world impact on the agencies in charge of monitoring and responding to natural disasters.
Emails obtained by the Daily Beast show that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service were both thrown into chaos after the president showed off his bogus hurricane map in the Oval Office.
"One top official said that workers directly involved in handling hurricane response were forced to turn their cell phones off because of the influx of media calls seeking an explanation for the president’s tweets and his accompanying efforts to prove he’d been right about Alabama all along," the Daily Beast reports.
Reporter questions Lindsey Graham’s ability to understand Ukraine scandal: ‘He doesn’t appear to even know Sondland’s name’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not only a lawyer, he once worked as a JAG attorney. It makes it all the more puzzling why Graham seems to be having problems with the legal specifics around the impeachment scandal.
During an MSNBC panel discussion, host Chris Jansing couldn't make sense out of Graham's claim that the White House was too stupid to come up with a quid pro quo while also attacking a $1 million donor to Trump as an anti-Trump leftist. She explained that it's part of an ever-changing narrative for Republicans as they struggle to find a justification for President Donald Trump's alleged extortion of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.