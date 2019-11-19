President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine getting ‘tired’ of Trump scandal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his country is “tired” of questions related to the Trump scandal, amid a critical week of public impeachment hearings in Washington.
“We have our country, we have our independence, we have our own problems,” he complained after a press conference in Kiev with visiting Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.
Hearings began last week in Washington into whether US President Donald Trump ordered to freeze US military aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to launch investigations against potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
On Tuesday an American reporter pressed Zelensky on whether he had been ready to launch a probe into Biden’s son’s ties to Ukraine energy company Burisma, as a concession to Trump.
“Everyone in Ukraine is so tired of Burisma,” Zelensky said, before quickly leaving the room full of reporters.
Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian who was elected President of Ukraine in April, has found himself at the centre of the impeachment scandal in the US after his phone call with Trump resulted in a probe into whether the US president had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to further his own personal agenda.
The Ukrainian probe was to target Hunter Biden’s activities from April 2014 to April 2019 when he served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas firm accused of corrupt practices.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday the country has been proud to receive support from both major US political parties, the Republicans and Democrats, and that Kiev is keen to maintain that assistance.
“Now we definitely do not need to be involved in any problems in another part of the world,” Prystaiko said during a joint press conference with German counterpart Heiko Maas in Kiev.
The global attention on the Trump scandal has come at a time when Ukraine is trying to enact crucial reforms, and Zelensky has shown exasperation with the relentless media focus on his country’s implication in the impeachment probe.
At a marathon press-conference last month, Zelensky said he does not want to “get sucked into” the scandal as it could hurt Ukraine’s interests.
“With all due respect for the US and US politics, we are not maintenance staff for the US, we’re an independent country,” he said.
US has been a key ally of Ukraine in its long-running fight against Russia-backed separatists in the east.
Audience breaks into applause as Vindman explains why he’s not afraid of testifying against Trump
Republican efforts to undermine Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman apparently failed to persuade the audience in the impeachment hearing room.
The National Security Council staffer was showered with applause after reading the closing portions of his opening statement for a second time at the request of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY).
"Can you read the last paragraph for me again, the second-to-last one, can you read that again for me?" Maloney said. "I think the American public deserves to have it again."
Vindman agreed, and said his father would probably appreciate that.
"Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family," Vindman said. "Do not worry, I'll be fine for telling the truth."
Schiff gives Republicans a lesson on fact witnesses after they complain officials haven’t used the word ‘bribery’
As the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine's government into investigating his political rivals continues, Democrats have shifted to characterizing Trump's actions as "bribery" to describe how he allegedly offered Ukraine military aid on the condition that its government investigate the Bidens.
In a bid to counter the Democrats’ narrative, some Republicans have pointed out that none of the witnesses have used the word “bribery” during the impeachment inquiry’s hearings. Today, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a moment to clarify why that is.
‘I did my job’: Lt. Col Vindman fends off Jim Jordan’s disrespectful attack on his service
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide, pushed back on suggestions made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he failed to do his job correctly when he reported President Donald Trump's alleged attempted bribery of Ukraine's president.
At a House impeachment hearing, Jordan asked Vindman why he had gone to a attorney for an advice on Trump's behavior after he was unable to report it to a supervisor.
"You not only didn't go to your boss... you went straight to your lawyer," Jordan said.
"I did my core function, which is coordination," Vindman explained. "I spoke to the appropriate people within the inner-agency and then circling back around, [my attorney] told me not to talk to anybody."