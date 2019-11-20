Quantcast
Connect with us

#PresidentPelosi Trends After Sondland Testimony Implicates Pence in Trump Ukraine Scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

The hashtag #PresidentPelosi was trending Wednesday as Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified to the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian schemes for assistance in the 2020 election and implicated Vice President Mike Pence in the effort.

If Trump and Pence are both removed from office over their involvement in the plot, the next in line for the presidency is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m fine with Pelosi serving as interim president until we hold an election,” tweeted activist Bree Newsom. “Both Trump and Pence are implicated in this conspiracy to extort Ukraine.”

In his testimony Wednesday, as Common Dreams reported, Sondland said that administration officials like Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “in the loop” on Trump’s plan to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic primary presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It was no secret,” said Sondland. “Everyone was informed via email on July 19, days before the Presidential call.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambassador’s statements set off a firestorm on social media, with a number of observers commenting that the implication of the vice president could mean that both Pence and Trump could be removed from office over the scandal.

“It’s over. Gordon Sondland’s devastating testimony must end the Trump presidency,” author Anand Giridharadas said on Twitter. “But that’s not all. It is now plausible that Vice President Pence should face an impeachment inquiry as well. And Mike Pompeo.”

Journalist Kellie Meyer took the testimony to its logical conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sondland implicated both Trump and Pence in his testimony,” said Meyer. “House Speaker is next in line for the presidency.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sondland on Wednesday also accused the White House and State Department of holding back unclassified documents related to the investigation that would have allowed the ambassador to reconstruct his timeline of involvement in the Ukraine discussions.

“My lawyers and I have made multiple requests to the State Department and the White House for these materials,” said Sondland. “Yet, these materials were not provided to me. They have also refused to share these materials with this Committee. These documents are not classified and, in fairness, should have been made available.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That revelation spurred progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah to use another hashtag.

“This is the very definition of #ObstructionOfJustice,” Obeidallah tweeted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims not to ‘know’ Gordon Sondland very well — but the evidence suggests otherwise

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself Wednesday from his hand-selected European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland. At the same time, Trump claimed that Sondland’s stunning testimony, which alleged that the president had ordered a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine, in fact, vindicated him.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo’?” Sondland said in his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday. "The answer is ‘yes.’”

Sondland further claimed that “everyone was in the loop” and all actions were “directed” by the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The latest GOP defense of Trump crumbles in impeachment hearing

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

It was a day of blockbuster day of testimony from E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, in which Sondland — who once gave Donald Trump a million dollars for his inauguration — decided to save his own hide by ratting out not just Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, but seemingly half the senior staff of the White House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associate helped Nunes arrange meetings during his overseas trips to discredit the Russia investigation

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate currently under federal indictment for campaign finance violations, helped Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) arrange meetings in Europe as part of his efforts to discredit the investigation of Russian contacts within President Donald Trump's campaign.

According to congressional records, Nunes, in his capacity as then-House Intelligence Chairman, visited Europe from November 30 to December 3, of last year, during which he was accompanied by three staffers — Derek Harvey, Scott Glabe, and George Pappas — at a taxpayer expense of over $63,000.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link