‘Pro-life, pro Second Amendment’: Josh Duggar’s brother announces Arkansas political run
The younger brother of ex-reality TV star, Josh Duggar, has announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89, according to Radar Online.
On November 3, Jed Duggar posted on Instagram that his candidacy will be based on his conservative Christian beliefs.
“Pro-life. Pro Second Amendment. Pro Religious Liberty. Combat the Opioid Crisis. Lower Taxes. More Jobs & Growth. Strong Economy,” he wrote.
The Duggar family was featured on the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, which chronicled the lifestyle of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, their 19 children, and their fundamentalist Christian belief system. In 2015, the couple’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, was discovered to have molested four of his sisters and a babysitter between 2002 and 2003. The revelations led to the show being canceled in 2015.
Josh was also outed for having an account on the infidelity hook-up site AshleyMadison.com. According to Gawker at the time, Duggar paid a total of $986.76 for two different monthly Ashley Madison subscriptions starting in February of 2013 and abruptly ended them in May of 2015.
Watch Jed Duggar’s announcement, which was posted to his YouTube channel this Sunday:
‘Hard to wrap out brains around’ how corrupt Trump’s Ukraine policy was: former Whitewater attorney
Kimberly Wehle, a former associate independent counselor for Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr, told CNN on Monday that she's having a hard time coming to terms with the massive corruption at the heart of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
In particular, Wehle said she was shocked by the extent to which Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was allowed to shape American policy toward Ukraine despite not being a government employee.
"We're talking about career public officials, public servants that spend their lives serving the government, versus a private lawyer who is not actually a government employee, he doesn't take an oath of office, he's not bound by the rules and regulations and limitations to ensure that government officials actually act with integrity," she said. "[He's] basically jumping in from the side and starting a separate foreign policy, it's hard to wrap our brains around how that possibly could be one that benefits the American public."
Court deals a huge blow to Trump’s attempts to hide the mysterious sources of his income
The public is one giant step closer to learning about the mysterious sources of Donald Trump’s income.
A federal appeals court ruling on Monday that Donald Trump’s accountants must turn over his tax returns and business records to Manhattan prosecutors is likely to stand despite a promised appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But it may be months before the public sees even references to what is in those eight years of records.
Beyond that, Trump could have a serious problem that few know about once a Manhattan grand jury gets the documents, as we shall see.
What may turn out to be a big problem for Trump is that he has a long and well-documented history of hiding records, lying on government documents and using two sets of records with different agencies.
State Department consulted with Hannity to decide fate of ousted Ukraine ambassador: bombshell testimony
Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified last month that State Department officials told her that they would try to get to the bottom of the smear campaign being leveled against her by consulting with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.
The transcript of testimony released by the House of Representatives Monday shows that Yovanovitch was asked by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) if she ever knew how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo felt about the attacks being made on her by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Yovanovitch replied that she was told that State Department officials would get to the bottom of it by consulting with Hannity.