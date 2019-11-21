Pro-Trump reporter John Solomon attacks Fiona Hill for debunking his Ukraine conspiracy theories

On Tuesday, National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified that the right-wing narrative Ukraine colluded with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election — rather than Russia working to help Donald Trump — is a “fictional narrative” and a piece of propaganda promoted by Russia.

One person was enraged at this testimony — John Solomon, the notorious right-wing reporter who covered Ukraine’s supposed interference in the 2016 election extensively. He fired off multiple angry tweets attacking Fiona Hill:

ADVERTISEMENT

How dare Fiona Hill question my patriotism or suggest I was part of a Russian disinformation campaign without a single fact. My sources were all US officials or Ukrainian officials aligned against Russia. Her accusations must have made Joe McCarthy smile up from hell. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill suggested my Ukraine stories were Russian propaganda. If she’s such an expert she would know my main character Yuriy Lutsenko was a political prisoner of the Russian backed Yanukovych regime and the US pleaded for his release and applauded his appointment as prosecutor — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 21, 2019

Solomon has been a mainstay of the right-wing media sphere, appearing on Fox News and Circa, the former digital arm of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and most recently wrote for the centrist paper The Hill — all the while promoting pro-Trump narratives about everything from Ukraine to the Uranium One hoax. His reporting on Ukraine has been a point of contention in the impeachment hearings, and recently The Hill announced it was opening a review into his work.