Quantcast
Connect with us

Protecting Trump properties is helping to create an exhausting workload for Army bomb techs: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

A new report from Task & Purpose claims that the military’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units are experiencing severe strain — and part of the problem is the added burden that comes from guarding President Donald Trump’s properties.

According to the report, EOD units “are struggling to train for combat operations amid both a personnel shortfall and a surge of domestic protection missions” that have left some technicians feeling “burned out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While there are many factors involved in the increased workload, one of the most significant ones is the increase in assisting Very Important Person (VIP) missions that include protecting the president and his entourage when they travel to Trump properties.

“In fiscal year 2014, the enlisted tech’s battalion conducted 25 VIP missions,” the publication reports, citing numbers from an enlisted tech specialist. “By fiscal 2019, that number jumped to over 130 VIP missions, 11 of which were for Trump properties, with teams from the tech’s battalion conducting six rotations at Trump Tower in New York City.”

The report also reveals that EOD units have to cover not just Trump Tower, but also the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Protecting Trump properties is helping to create an exhausting workload for army bomb techs: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

A new report from Task & Purpose claims that the military's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units are experiencing severe strain -- and part of the problem is the added burden that comes from guarding President Donald Trump's properties.

According to the report, EOD units "are struggling to train for combat operations amid both a personnel shortfall and a surge of domestic protection missions" that have left some technicians feeling "burned out."

While there are many factors involved in the increased workload, one of the most significant ones is the increase in assisting Very Important Person (VIP) missions that include protecting the president and his entourage when they travel to Trump properties.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Delicious tears from Bevin supporters’: Libertarian Party chides GOP after splitting Kentucky vote

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky this week took credit for the apparent defeat of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (R).

After a close election on Tuesday, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear declared himself the winner with 49.2% of the vote compared to Bevin's 48.8%. But as of Wednesday morning, Bevin was refusing to concede the race.

But that didn't stop the Libertarian Party from taking a victory lap on Facebook, WKYT reported.

"In an ideal world, we elect Libertarian candidates and advance liberty. Failing that, we push mainstream candidates towards liberty to advance the cause," the statement said. "But if we can’t do those things, we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff announces first public impeachment hearings start next week — here are the details

Published

58 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Wednesday that the first public hearings on President Donald Trump's impeachment will begin next week.

The biggest draw in the first set of hearings will be from ambassador Bill Taylor, who is set to testify on Wednesday, November 13th and who last month delivered bombshell testimony about the Trump administration withholding aid from Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also testifying next Wednesday will be State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who told investigators that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's "shadow" campaign in Ukraine had undermined decades' worth of diplomacy in the former Soviet republic.

Continue Reading
 
 