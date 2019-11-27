Quantcast
Psychiatry professor calls for a ‘full neurological workup’ after Trump touts record ‘sock rocket’ at rally

Published

1 min ago

on

A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record “sock rocket” during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.

Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.

The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, “You know we just set another sock rocket… you saw that, right? The stock market!”

In response, Norrholm questioned Trump’s mental fitness for the job on his Twitter account.

“Pharmacological? Perhaps,” he wrote. “Stress? Maybe. Sleep deprivation? Likely. Organic cognitive decline? Quite possible. Unfit? ABSOLUTELY.”

Norrholm in the past has written articles for the Huffington Post about the president’s mental state, including “How to Respond to a Narcissist: Rules for Playing with No Rules” and “Conflict Resolution: Constraining This President’s Public Pathology.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
