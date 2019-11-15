‘Quiet!’ Trump erupts as reporters question him about witness intimidation — and demands ‘freedom of speech’
President Donald Trump on Friday got into a testy exchange with reporters after they asked him whether his angry tweet at former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch constituted witness intimidation.
While talking with reporters, Trump falsely claimed that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee had been prevented from asking questions during Yovanovitch’s testimony.
“We have the right to speak!” the president fumed. “I have freedom of speech just as other people do but they have taken away the Republicans rights. I watched today as certain very talented people, who wanted to ask questions, and they weren’t even allowed to ask questions, Republicans. They weren’t allowed to ask questions.”
Reporter April Ryan then asked if he was trying to intimidate Yovanovitch when he sent out a tweet trashing her career as a diplomat.
“I just want to have a total, I want freedom of speech!” he ranted. “That is a political process. The Republicans have been treated very badly.”
At one point, Ryan attempted to ask Trump a followup question and he replied, “Quiet, quiet quiet!”
Watch the video below.
Laughter breaks out inside hearing room as Dem mocks GOP’s attempts to downplay smear campaign against Yovanovitch
During the second public House impeachment hearing this Friday, Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL) took a dig at President Trump in light of testimony from former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who recounted how she became the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with the help of the right-wing news media. After her ouster from her position, Yovanovitch returned to Washington and took up a role as a senior State Department fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy.
"It's like a Hallmark movie -- you ended up at Georgetown. This is all okay," Quigley said sarcastically, prompting laughter from the room.
Press secretary claims Trump tweet ‘not witness intimidation’ because it is ‘not a trial’ — but president says it is
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says President Donald Trump did not engage in witness intimidation Friday morning when he, in real time, posted tweets attacking his former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich, during her testimony before a House impeachment inquiry hearing. Trump is being accused by Democrats and Republicans alike of witness intimidation or witness tampering, with even Fox News anchors saying Trump’s tweets constitute an additional article of impeachment.
GOP lawmaker ducks question after Yovanovitch asks why it was necessary to smear her reputation
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) on Friday got more than he bargained for while questioning former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
Toward the end of his questioning, Wenstrup argued that President Donald Trump has the power to hire and dismiss ambassadors as he sees fit in order to enact his preferred foreign policy.
"The president has the right to make their own foreign policy and to make his own decisions, and with that I yield back," he said.
Yovanovitch, however, was unwilling to let it end there and she asked to supplement her testimony.
"While I obviously don't dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation?" she asked Wenstrup.