‘Quiet!’ Trump erupts as reporters question him about witness intimidation — and demands ‘freedom of speech’

President Donald Trump on Friday got into a testy exchange with reporters after they asked him whether his angry tweet at former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch constituted witness intimidation.

While talking with reporters, Trump falsely claimed that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee had been prevented from asking questions during Yovanovitch’s testimony.

“We have the right to speak!” the president fumed. “I have freedom of speech just as other people do but they have taken away the Republicans rights. I watched today as certain very talented people, who wanted to ask questions, and they weren’t even allowed to ask questions, Republicans. They weren’t allowed to ask questions.”

Reporter April Ryan then asked if he was trying to intimidate Yovanovitch when he sent out a tweet trashing her career as a diplomat.

“I just want to have a total, I want freedom of speech!” he ranted. “That is a political process. The Republicans have been treated very badly.”

At one point, Ryan attempted to ask Trump a followup question and he replied, “Quiet, quiet quiet!”

Watch the video below.