Rachel Maddow breaks down how public opinion is catching up with the facts of Trump’s impeachment

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Thursday broke down how the details from the televised impeachment hearings are being reported in local newspapers.
The host read the headlines from multiple newspapers following the damning testimony by Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
The Los Angels Times headlined, “Sonland implicates president.” “Envoy says Trump directed effort,” was The Wall Street Journal headline.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch headlined, “‘Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret’: Defiant Sondland says he followed Trump’s orders.”
“Trump directed pressure on Ukraine, ambassador says,” headlined The Kansas City Star.
The host read multiple headlines before reading The New York Times‘ headline, “WE FOLLOWED THE PRESIDENT’S ORDERS.”
Maddow said, “I think it’s worth noting here where we did land on this fifth day of hearings, was with the question being settled and basically uncontested now as to the president himself ordering the scheme, the president having full knowledge of the scheme, and the president having direct personal contact with the people who were carrying the scheme out on his behalf — him communicating with them about the scheme while they were doing it on his orders.”
“It is remarkable that this impeachment is sort of this young in terms of how far we’ve gotten through these proceedings, and that part of it, the president’s — the degree to which the president is personally and directly implicated in, that’s uncontested now,” Maddow noted. “The Republicans have even stopped fighting that — that’s just unsettled.”
