Raid of startup ‘Pro-Nazi’ party in Italy reveals weapons, fascist propaganda and ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant winner
Police in Italy raided the homes of 19 people who allegedly were working to create a despicable “openly pro-Nazi, xenophobic and anti-Semitic” party in Italy. Search warrants from the two-year investigation into “extreme right-wing local militants” led to the uncovering of “firearms and propaganda celebrating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and fascist dictator Benito Mussolini,” CNN reports.
Also revealed: one of the members is a 36-year old woman who won an online “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant.
“The tattoo of a shoulder-to-shoulder Nazi eagle above a swastika spanning the back of Francesca Rizzi leaves little to the imagination about her political ideology,” The Daily Beast explains.
Anche “Miss Hitler” tra chi voleva costituire un partito neonazista in Italia https://t.co/2UsraZXfAb pic.twitter.com/bQX0CBWo0A
— La Stampa (@LaStampa) November 28, 2019
There are multiple reports of a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant that was to be held on the Russian social media site VK, going back as far as 2014.
Members of the group are described by local police as a “vast and jagged galaxy of subjects” who shared the same “ideological fanatism” and were not arrested but are “under investigation.” They used social media to attract followers and even set up a closed chat group called “Militia.”
Video via The Daily Mail:
‘You’re oddly submissive’: Matt Gaetz mocked after raging at Georgia’s governor for defying Trump
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week -- a move that's in direct defiance of President Trump and other conservative leaders who've implored him to pick Trump loyalist Doug Collins. In a tweet this Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Kemp for going against Trump's wishes, which resulted in some pushback from Twitter users.
Flamboyant candidate for Paris town hall hailed for ‘dignified’ response to query on autism
Cédric Villani, the eccentric maths genius running for the Paris mayor’s office, was this week lauded for his bold and dignified response to persistent rumours suggesting he has autism. Although Villani said he has never been tested for the spectrum disorder, he firmly pushed back at the notion that autism would be a problem: “what would it change anyway?”.
In the run-up to next year’s local elections in France, Villani – a ruling party lawmaker and mayoral candidate who is just as famed for his extraordinary maths skills as he is for his flamboyant Willy Wonka-styled looks – has in recent months been increasingly targeted by internet trolls who claim he must be suffering from some sort of autism disorder.
Trump’s Thanksgiving speech in Afghanistan is ‘typical of dementia and lack of awareness’: psychiatric professor
In a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan this Thanksgiving, President Trump gave a speech that a psychiatry professor says is a hint that Trump is suffering from an obvious mental decline.
In a tweet this Friday, John M. Talmadge said Trump's speech was more of the same “'I am great' stock phrases" that "even when written grow stale from overuse & inaccuracy," adding that Trump used the same old vague claims of "vapor-like achievement" which are "typical of dementia, lack of thinking, lack of awareness."