Raid of startup ‘Pro-Nazi’ party in Italy reveals weapons, fascist propaganda and ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant winner

Police in Italy raided the homes of 19 people who allegedly were working to create a despicable “openly pro-Nazi, xenophobic and anti-Semitic” party in Italy. Search warrants from the two-year investigation into “extreme right-wing local militants” led to the uncovering of “firearms and propaganda celebrating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and fascist dictator Benito Mussolini,” CNN reports.

Also revealed: one of the members is a 36-year old woman who won an online “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant.

“The tattoo of a shoulder-to-shoulder Nazi eagle above a swastika spanning the back of Francesca Rizzi leaves little to the imagination about her political ideology,” The Daily Beast explains.

Anche “Miss Hitler” tra chi voleva costituire un partito neonazista in Italia https://t.co/2UsraZXfAb pic.twitter.com/bQX0CBWo0A — La Stampa (@LaStampa) November 28, 2019

There are multiple reports of a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant that was to be held on the Russian social media site VK, going back as far as 2014.

Members of the group are described by local police as a “vast and jagged galaxy of subjects” who shared the same “ideological fanatism” and were not arrested but are “under investigation.” They used social media to attract followers and even set up a closed chat group called “Militia.”

Video via The Daily Mail: