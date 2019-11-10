Rand Paul becomes latest GOPer to admit quid pro quo: Trump had ‘every right’ to extort Ukraine
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump should admit he extorted Ukraine because he had “every right” to do it.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Paul tried to change the narrative when it comes to Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.
“I think it’s a mistake to say, oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted,” Paul said. “Well, if there is corruption, he has every right to withhold aid.”
“So I think it’s a big mistake for anybody to argue quid pro quo, he didn’t have a quid pro quo.,” he added. “I know that’s what the administration is arguing. I wouldn’t make that argument. I would make the argument that every politician in Washington other than me virtually is trying to manipulate Ukraine.”
In fact, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney did admit Trump wanted a quid pro quo in exchange for military aid. But Mulvaney later claimed he had not said what he said.
A so-called transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president also states that the U.S. president wanted a “favor” before releasing the aid.
Following the interview, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) called out host Chuck Todd for allowing Paul to spin Trump’s actions.
Watch the video below from NBC.
Jim Himes coldcocks Chuck Todd seconds after he let’s Rand Paul lie: ‘My head is only now decombusting’
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) called out NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday for allowing Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to spin President Donald Trump's extortion of Ukraine.
During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, Paul deflected questions about Trump's attempt to have Ukraine fabricate dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid by turning the conversation to Hillary Clinton.
At one point, Todd wondered "two wrongs make a right," suggesting that both Joe Biden and Trump had made errors in judgement when it comes to Ukraine.
Himes spoke to Todd following the Paul interview.
"If you grant me one second here, my head is only now decombusting from the exchange with Rand Paul," Himes explained.
