Quantcast
Connect with us

Rand Paul gets humiliated for wrongly claiming whistleblower must ‘face’ Trump because ‘it’s in the Constitution’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) this week reused an incorrect Republican talking point that suggests President Donald Trump has a right to confront the whistleblower who outed his allegedly corrupt demands to Ukraine.

At a campaign rally with Trump in Kentucky on Monday, Paul insisted that media should print the whistleblower’s name, which would give GOP lawmakers the coverage they need to begin smearing the public servant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well the Sixth Amendment is pretty clear,” Paul told Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “It is part of the Constitution, part of the Bill of Rights.”

“It says you get to confront your accusers,” he added. “So I think it is very clear the only constitutional mandate here, if someone will accuse you of something that might remove the president from office, for goodness sakes shouldn’t they come forward to present their accusations in person?”

Legal experts, however, say that the right to face one’s accuser only applies in criminal cases. NPR debunked the Sixth Amendment claim when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made it just last month.

“It’s designed to make sure that before someone goes to prison, that they get a chance to confront the person who has charged them with the crime,” former Obama administration lawyer Harold Koh told NPR. “This is a complete canard. The whole point of having whistleblower complaints is that whistleblowers point to problems, and the problems can then be revealed by documents. And then the person who is being charged has to demonstrate that the whistleblower is telling falsehoods through the documents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul’s critics online quickly jumped on him for being misinformed about the Constitution.

Watch the Fox Business interview and read some of the replies below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff accuses Rick Perry and GOP lawmakers of conspiring to coordinate testimony for impeachment witnesses

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

House Republicans have complained that impeachment inquiry hearings are being held behind closed doors, but Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says there's a good reason for that.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman, who's been heading up the closed-door depositions, accused President Donald Trump's energy secretary and House Republicans of helping to coordinate witness testimony, reported the New York Times.

Schiff said the depositions have been conducted in secret so the witnesses wouldn't be able to coordinate their testimony, but the California Democrat said Trump's allies have been helping them do it, anyway.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rand Paul gets humiliated for wrongly claiming whistleblower must ‘face’ Trump because ‘it’s in the Constitution’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) this week reused an incorrect Republican talking point that suggests President Donald Trump has a right to confront the whistleblower who outed his allegedly corrupt demands to Ukraine.

At a campaign rally with Trump in Kentucky on Monday, Paul insisted that media should print the whistleblower's name, which would give GOP lawmakers the coverage they need to begin smearing the public servant.

"Well the Sixth Amendment is pretty clear," Paul told Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Tuesday. "It is part of the Constitution, part of the Bill of Rights."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Impeachment investigators ask Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to appear in Congress

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

House investigators have asked President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff to appear before the impeachment inquiry.

Congressional investigators sent a letter Tuesday to Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget, to appear Friday for a deposition.

Lawmakers are particularly interested in asking Mulvaney about his admission during an Oct. 17 news conference that the White House sought a quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine, and that such agreements were commonplace.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image