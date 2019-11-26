Quantcast
READ IT: Budget witness Mark Sandy’s testimony released by Intelligence Committee

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mark Sandy is a career staffer for the White House Office of Management and Budget who was called by the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about the hold placed on Ukraine military aid.

So far, Sandy has been the only staffer from OMB willing to abide by subpoenas. Former acting director Mick Mulvaney and current acting director Russell Vought have both refused to comply with subpoenas. Mulvaney has gone to the courts with the guidance of whether he should comply with the subpoena or listen to President Donald Trump’s demand that staff refuse to comply.

“The OMB controls the White House budget and signs off on the dispersal of U.S. foreign aid. Lawmakers have sought information about the White House decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine, as well as the eventual release of the aid in mid-September,” NPR described in its explanation of the agency.

You can read the transcript of the deposition below:


