READ IT: House impeachment investigators release transcripts of Sondland and Volker closed-door testimonies
House impeachment investigators have released the closed-door testimonies of U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, and the former special envoy Kurt Volker, who both testified in October about the White House’s alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Gordon Sondland testimony
Kurt Volker testimony
Sondland Transcript Excerpts
Sondland’s bombshell testimony outlines ‘the clear definition of bribery’: Ex-Defense Secretary Panetta
Leon Panetta, who served as Secretary of Defense under former President Barack Obama, said on Tuesday that the actions described by Trump European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland were clearly impeachable offenses.
Shortly after CNN's Manu Raju read excerpts from Sondland's congressional testimony -- in which he agreed it was "fair" to say that a face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was conditioned upon agreeing to investigate the company formerly employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden -- Panetta tore into the Trump White House for extorting a foreign government.
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff accuses Rick Perry and GOP lawmakers of conspiring to coordinate testimony for impeachment witnesses
House Republicans have complained that impeachment inquiry hearings are being held behind closed doors, but Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says there's a good reason for that.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman, who's been heading up the closed-door depositions, accused President Donald Trump's energy secretary and House Republicans of helping to coordinate witness testimony, reported the New York Times.
Schiff said the depositions have been conducted in secret so the witnesses wouldn't be able to coordinate their testimony, but the California Democrat said Trump's allies have been helping them do it, anyway.