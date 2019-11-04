READ IT: Impeachment inquiry releases full testimony of ex-ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley
The House impeachment inquiry on Monday released the full transcripts of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Ambassador P. Michael McKinley.
“BREAKING,” read a post from the official Twitter account for the House Intel Committee. “House Intel, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees just released transcripts of testimony from Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley. It’s time for the American public to see the evidence for themselves.”
BREAKING: House Intel, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees just released transcripts of testimony from Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley.
It's time for the American public to see the evidence for themselves:https://t.co/SorlVusrPw
— House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 4, 2019
Transcripts of McKinley and Yovanovitch’s testimony can be read below:
McKinley testimoney by RawStory on Scribd
Yovanovitch testimony by RawStory on Scribd
You can read the House Intel Committee’s full statement here.
