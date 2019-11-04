‘Read the transcript’ T-shirt defense by Trump campaign brutally fact-checked by MSNBC’s Brian Williams

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams offered a harsh fact check of President Donald Trump’s latest defense.

“Read the transcript,” is the president’s latest mantra.

Read the Transcript! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Trump supporters wore T-shirts with the same message at a Monday night campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

this group filing into trump rally in lexington all wearing white “read the transcript” tshirts pic.twitter.com/QLwAJk3d6w — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 4, 2019

Supporters at Trump rally wearing "Read The Transcript" t-shirts – which is what @POTUS repeatedly demands to make the case that there was no "quid pro quo" in his phone call with Ukraine's Pres Zelensky, the focus of the House impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/7FrYcFFh2b — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2019

“It was impossible to miss the T-shirts saying ‘read the transcript’ — except that we can’t,” he noted.

“As the president knows, it was never released, just this summary. What we know is not the exact wording that the president used when speaking on the telephone with the president of Ukraine,” he explained.

“We would love to, and that much is fact,” Williams added.

Watch: