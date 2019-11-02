Removal would not be the only punishment the Senate could order if Trump is convicted: Legal expert
On CNN Saturday, National Constitution Center director Jeffrey Rosen told host Michael Smerconish that if impeachment does, in fact, remove Trump from office, he likely could not run again and count on his base to turn out to reinstall him — because the Senate could also bar him from running for another term.
“One final point, the Constitution relative to remedy of an impeachment process is limited to removal. I mean that’s what’s at stake, right?” said Smerconish. “Simply, you make it sound simple, it’s not. But just the removal of the president and not any other punishment that could follow.”
“No, there is one other punishment the Constitution specifies, that’s disqualification to hold any other office or trust or profit under these United States,” said Rosen. “And I understand that according to Senate rules, conviction and removal from office requires two thirds, but the disqualification can require a simple majority. So in the historic event, for the first time in history, that the Senate were to remove a president from office, they could then have a separate vote about whether or not to disqualify him from running again for president.”
Watch below:
CNN
Removal would not be the only punishment the Senate could order if Trump is convicted: Legal expert
On CNN Saturday, National Constitution Center director Jeffrey Rosen told host Michael Smerconish that if impeachment does, in fact, remove Trump from office, he likely could not run again and count on his base to turn out to reinstall him — because the Senate could also bar him from running for another term.
"One final point, the Constitution relative to remedy of an impeachment process is limited to removal. I mean that's what's at stake, right?" said Smerconish. "Simply, you make it sound simple, it's not. But just the removal of the president and not any other punishment that could follow."
CNN
‘We’re done with this conversation’: CNN host cuts off interview with Trump defender spewing conspiracy theories
On CNN Saturday, former Lt. Gov. André Bauer (R-SC) tried to deflect from President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal by changing the subject to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton — only for host Victor Blackwell to shut him down.
"Let's start here with what we're getting from the Washington Post. Senators now willing to acknowledge, yeah, it was a quid pro quo," said Blackwell. "You think that's — one, are you willing to acknowledge what acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged, and do you think it's right for Republicans to do so too?"
"I don't think it's a quid pro quo ... Trump to me said it in a jovial manner, look, you all ought to investigate this guy, his son's making $50,000 a month," said Bauer.
CNN
‘Fox News feeds their listeners lies to defend Trump’: 2020 GOP candidate Joe Walsh
Conservative radio host and former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh appeared on CNN this Friday to discuss his 2020 primary challenge to President Trump. At the outset of the segment, CNN host Brianna Keilar asked Walsh what he thought of Trump's new campaign strategy that promotes his tough guy persona and whether or not it's a smart strategy.
"I think it says that he's got nothing else," Walsh replied, adding that people who watch Fox News and listen to conservative talk radio "are gonna be fed an alternative reality void of the facts and the truth."