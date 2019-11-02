Removal would not be the only punishment the Senate could order if Trump is convicted: Legal expert

On CNN Saturday, National Constitution Center director Jeffrey Rosen told host Michael Smerconish that if impeachment does, in fact, remove Trump from office, he likely could not run again and count on his base to turn out to reinstall him — because the Senate could also bar him from running for another term.

“One final point, the Constitution relative to remedy of an impeachment process is limited to removal. I mean that’s what’s at stake, right?” said Smerconish. “Simply, you make it sound simple, it’s not. But just the removal of the president and not any other punishment that could follow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, there is one other punishment the Constitution specifies, that’s disqualification to hold any other office or trust or profit under these United States,” said Rosen. “And I understand that according to Senate rules, conviction and removal from office requires two thirds, but the disqualification can require a simple majority. So in the historic event, for the first time in history, that the Senate were to remove a president from office, they could then have a separate vote about whether or not to disqualify him from running again for president.”

Watch below: