Reporter confronts Jim Jordan after he says Trump’s word is sufficient evidence of no quid pro quo
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) insisted on Wednesday that he takes Donald Trump’s word over the word of four other witnesses who indicated that the president pushed Ukraine for a quid pro quo in order to receive promised aid.
While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Jordan was asked how he weighs the words of different witnesses with regard to Ukraine.
“If one witnesses says there’s no quid pro quo but multiple others say there is, what do you do with that?” the reporter wondered.
“We’ve got the transcript where there’s no quid pro quo,” Jordan replied, referring to a White House memo that Democrat believe shows a clear quid pro quo.
Jordan added: “We’ve got the two people on the call, President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and President Trump saying no quid pro quo.”
In fact, the call memo specifically says that Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” in exchange for military aid. Trump said that he wanted the Ukraine president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Since that time, multiple witnesses have testified about the alleged extortion to congressional investigators.
The reporter grilling Jordan on Wednesday noted that both Trump and Zelensky have a “vested interest” in lying about the alleged quid pro quo.
But Jordan ignored her point and continued talking.
“We have the fact that they didn’t know the aid was held up at the time of the call and Ukrainians took no action to get the aid released,” he said. “None of that has happened. It’s all based on what someone told someone.”
Watch the video clip below from MSNBC.
Protecting Trump properties is helping to create an exhausting workload for Army bomb techs: report
A new report from Task & Purpose claims that the military's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units are experiencing severe strain -- and part of the problem is the added burden that comes from guarding President Donald Trump's properties.
According to the report, EOD units "are struggling to train for combat operations amid both a personnel shortfall and a surge of domestic protection missions" that have left some technicians feeling "burned out."
While there are many factors involved in the increased workload, one of the most significant ones is the increase in assisting Very Important Person (VIP) missions that include protecting the president and his entourage when they travel to Trump properties.
The View’s Meghan McCain runs out of excuses for Lindsey Graham choosing to ignore impeachment evidence
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain found herself unable to defend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for insisting he would not read evidence from the House impeachment inquiry.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman told reporters he had "written the whole process off" as "a bunch of B.S." -- and McCain said her late father's good friend was making a grave error.
"I don't think he should resign," McCain said, disagreeing with her co-hosts. "I mean, it's always hard for me to talk about Lindsey because I love him, and I grew up with him, and I think that he's doing what he thinks is best in his state and in his -- in his realm."
Whistleblower’s lawyer blasts Trump Jr for putting his client’s family ‘at risk’
President Donald Trump's son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against Trump, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government.
Amid calls by the president himself to expose the whistleblower, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.
AFP could not independently verify the whistleblower's identity and is not publishing the name.