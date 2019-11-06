Reporter confronts Jim Jordan after he says Trump’s word is sufficient evidence of no quid pro quo

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) insisted on Wednesday that he takes Donald Trump’s word over the word of four other witnesses who indicated that the president pushed Ukraine for a quid pro quo in order to receive promised aid.

While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Jordan was asked how he weighs the words of different witnesses with regard to Ukraine.

“If one witnesses says there’s no quid pro quo but multiple others say there is, what do you do with that?” the reporter wondered.

“We’ve got the transcript where there’s no quid pro quo,” Jordan replied, referring to a White House memo that Democrat believe shows a clear quid pro quo.

Jordan added: “We’ve got the two people on the call, President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and President Trump saying no quid pro quo.”

In fact, the call memo specifically says that Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” in exchange for military aid. Trump said that he wanted the Ukraine president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Since that time, multiple witnesses have testified about the alleged extortion to congressional investigators.

The reporter grilling Jordan on Wednesday noted that both Trump and Zelensky have a “vested interest” in lying about the alleged quid pro quo.

But Jordan ignored her point and continued talking.

“We have the fact that they didn’t know the aid was held up at the time of the call and Ukrainians took no action to get the aid released,” he said. “None of that has happened. It’s all based on what someone told someone.”

Watch the video clip below from MSNBC.